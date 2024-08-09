AGM 16/09/2024 The Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 16th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 16th September, 2024. Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 16th Sepetember, 2024. Scrutinizers Report of Annual General Meeting held on 16th of September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)