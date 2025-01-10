Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.31
28.31
19.26
11.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.72
78.56
20.13
8.97
Net Worth
110.03
106.87
39.39
20.3
Minority Interest
Debt
12.78
0.98
3.3
7.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.29
0.23
0.16
0.08
Total Liabilities
123.1
108.08
42.85
28.04
Fixed Assets
6.1
6.49
7
4.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
115.85
101.17
34.77
22.79
Inventories
25.79
28.07
19.47
7.83
Inventory Days
36.37
Sundry Debtors
85.86
90.08
22.76
31.71
Debtor Days
147.3
Other Current Assets
7.06
25.78
0.39
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-1.72
-35.6
-3.35
-12.49
Creditor Days
58.02
Other Current Liabilities
-1.14
-7.16
-4.5
-4.31
Cash
1.15
0.43
1.09
0.52
Total Assets
123.1
108.09
42.86
28.03
