Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
78.57
37.33
yoy growth (%)
110.43
Raw materials
-55.57
-24.53
As % of sales
70.73
65.7
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.14
As % of sales
1.46
3.06
Other costs
-10.36
-9.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.19
24.29
Operating profit
11.47
2.58
OPM
14.6
6.92
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.23
Interest expense
-0.98
-0.73
Other income
0
0.09
Profit before tax
10.21
1.71
Taxes
-2.53
-0.5
Tax rate
-24.81
-29.7
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
7.67
1.2
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
7.67
1.2
yoy growth (%)
537.7
NPM
9.77
3.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.