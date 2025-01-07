iifl-logo-icon 1
Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.7
(-0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

78.57

37.33

yoy growth (%)

110.43

Raw materials

-55.57

-24.53

As % of sales

70.73

65.7

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.14

As % of sales

1.46

3.06

Other costs

-10.36

-9.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.19

24.29

Operating profit

11.47

2.58

OPM

14.6

6.92

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.23

Interest expense

-0.98

-0.73

Other income

0

0.09

Profit before tax

10.21

1.71

Taxes

-2.53

-0.5

Tax rate

-24.81

-29.7

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

7.67

1.2

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

7.67

1.2

yoy growth (%)

537.7

NPM

9.77

3.22

