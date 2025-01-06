Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
10.21
1.71
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.23
Tax paid
-2.53
-0.5
Working capital
6.95
Other operating items
Operating
14.34
Capital expenditure
1.37
Free cash flow
15.71
Equity raised
12.3
Investing
0
Financing
7.08
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
35.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.