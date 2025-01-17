iifl-logo-icon 1
Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

14.2
(0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

ADD-SHOP E-RETAIL LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

248.75

135.962,33,538.4942102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

473.05

01,08,117.01-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

7,743.45

135.3498,861.0285.880.29656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

899.65

057,055.83821.401,265.1201.01

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

172.55

312.3250,003.9816.160109.415.62

Add-Shop E-Reta.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

