iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd Share Price

14.84
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.06
  • Day's High15.52
  • 52 Wk High33.25
  • Prev. Close15.25
  • Day's Low14.8
  • 52 Wk Low 13.15
  • Turnover (lac)4.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

15.06

Prev. Close

15.25

Turnover(Lac.)

4.42

Day's High

15.52

Day's Low

14.8

52 Week's High

33.25

52 Week's Low

13.15

Book Value

39.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd Corporate Action

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.19%

Non-Promoter- 72.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.31

28.31

19.26

11.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

81.72

78.56

20.13

8.97

Net Worth

110.03

106.87

39.39

20.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

78.57

37.33

yoy growth (%)

110.43

Raw materials

-55.57

-24.53

As % of sales

70.73

65.7

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

10.21

1.71

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.23

Tax paid

-2.53

-0.5

Working capital

6.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

110.43

Op profit growth

343.81

EBIT growth

357.07

Net profit growth

537.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dineshbhai Pandya

Director

Jayshree Pandya

Executive Director

Deviben Pandya

Executive Director & CFO

Devang Pandya

Executive Director

Jigar Pandya

Independent Director

Rajeshkumar Parekh

Independent Director

Vivek Dadhania

Independent Director

Rushabh Vora

Independent Director

Yagnik Mundadiya

Independent Director

Kinjal Khunt

Additional Executive Director

Shraddha Dev Pandya

Additional Director.

Jaikishan Vasdev Wadhwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd

Summary

Add-Shop Promotions Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Add-Shop Promotions Private Limited at Rajkot, Gujarat on August 20, 2013. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Add-Shop Promotions Limited on June 21, 2018. Further, the name of the Company changed from Add-Shop Promotions Limited to Add-Shop E-Retail Limited on February 8, 2020.The Company is currently engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of products in the categories of ayurvedic products, food supplement products, agricultural products, animal feed supplement products and personal care products under the brand name Add-Shop Promotions.The Company distributes organic products to farmers for their agriculture use as well organic cattle feed products for their livestock. The Company believes that the agriculture sector in India is expected to generate better momentum in the next few years due to increased investments in agricultural infrastructure. The Government of India has also introduced several projects to assist the agriculture sector which is ensuring better growth prospects in the said Industry. Foreseeing the growth in the agricultural sector, the company intends to tap the growth opportunity by pushing sales through a wide range of agro products. The Company is a fellow member of Federation of Direct Selling association vide membership number FDSA/F/10. In August 2018, the Company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd share price today?

The Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd is ₹42.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd is ₹13.15 and ₹33.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd?

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.73%, 3 Years at -45.25%, 1 Year at -50.85%, 6 Month at -5.04%, 3 Month at -5.69% and 1 Month at -3.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.