SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹15.06
Prev. Close₹15.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.42
Day's High₹15.52
Day's Low₹14.8
52 Week's High₹33.25
52 Week's Low₹13.15
Book Value₹39.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.31
28.31
19.26
11.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.72
78.56
20.13
8.97
Net Worth
110.03
106.87
39.39
20.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
78.57
37.33
yoy growth (%)
110.43
Raw materials
-55.57
-24.53
As % of sales
70.73
65.7
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
10.21
1.71
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.23
Tax paid
-2.53
-0.5
Working capital
6.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
110.43
Op profit growth
343.81
EBIT growth
357.07
Net profit growth
537.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dineshbhai Pandya
Director
Jayshree Pandya
Executive Director
Deviben Pandya
Executive Director & CFO
Devang Pandya
Executive Director
Jigar Pandya
Independent Director
Rajeshkumar Parekh
Independent Director
Vivek Dadhania
Independent Director
Rushabh Vora
Independent Director
Yagnik Mundadiya
Independent Director
Kinjal Khunt
Additional Executive Director
Shraddha Dev Pandya
Additional Director.
Jaikishan Vasdev Wadhwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Add-Shop Promotions Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Add-Shop Promotions Private Limited at Rajkot, Gujarat on August 20, 2013. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Add-Shop Promotions Limited on June 21, 2018. Further, the name of the Company changed from Add-Shop Promotions Limited to Add-Shop E-Retail Limited on February 8, 2020.The Company is currently engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of products in the categories of ayurvedic products, food supplement products, agricultural products, animal feed supplement products and personal care products under the brand name Add-Shop Promotions.The Company distributes organic products to farmers for their agriculture use as well organic cattle feed products for their livestock. The Company believes that the agriculture sector in India is expected to generate better momentum in the next few years due to increased investments in agricultural infrastructure. The Government of India has also introduced several projects to assist the agriculture sector which is ensuring better growth prospects in the said Industry. Foreseeing the growth in the agricultural sector, the company intends to tap the growth opportunity by pushing sales through a wide range of agro products. The Company is a fellow member of Federation of Direct Selling association vide membership number FDSA/F/10. In August 2018, the Company
The Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd is ₹42.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd is ₹13.15 and ₹33.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.73%, 3 Years at -45.25%, 1 Year at -50.85%, 6 Month at -5.04%, 3 Month at -5.69% and 1 Month at -3.54%.
