Summary

Add-Shop Promotions Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Add-Shop Promotions Private Limited at Rajkot, Gujarat on August 20, 2013. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Add-Shop Promotions Limited on June 21, 2018. Further, the name of the Company changed from Add-Shop Promotions Limited to Add-Shop E-Retail Limited on February 8, 2020.The Company is currently engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of products in the categories of ayurvedic products, food supplement products, agricultural products, animal feed supplement products and personal care products under the brand name Add-Shop Promotions.The Company distributes organic products to farmers for their agriculture use as well organic cattle feed products for their livestock. The Company believes that the agriculture sector in India is expected to generate better momentum in the next few years due to increased investments in agricultural infrastructure. The Government of India has also introduced several projects to assist the agriculture sector which is ensuring better growth prospects in the said Industry. Foreseeing the growth in the agricultural sector, the company intends to tap the growth opportunity by pushing sales through a wide range of agro products. The Company is a fellow member of Federation of Direct Selling association vide membership number FDSA/F/10. In August 2018, the Company

