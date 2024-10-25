iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 25th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Add-Shop Eretail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday 12th August 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 6th August, 2024: 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 along with Annexures. 2. Decided to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM). 3. Recommended appointment of M/s. K M Chauhan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Rajkot, (FRN: 125924W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office for 4 years i.e. FY 2024-25 to 2027-28 subject to the approval of Shareholders in General Meeting.
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Appointment and Resignation of Chief Financial officer
Board Meeting31 May 202425 May 2024
Add-Shop Eretail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Reason for delay in submisson of Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 31st May, 2024, through Video Conferencing (Deemed Venue: B-304, Imperial Heights, 150 Ft. Ring Road, Rajkot - 360 005, Gujarat (INDIA), which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:15 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202428 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 through Video Conferencing (Deemed Venue: B-304, Imperial Heights, 150 Ft. Ring Road, Rajkot - 360 005, Gujarat) which commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 11:45 A.M., inter-alia has considered and approved:Appointment of Mr. Haresh Suryakantbhai Pujara (DIN: 10643332) as Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 28th May, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Maulik M Chavda (DIN: 09271845) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 28th May, 2024. 3. Appointment of Mr. Rajatkumar Dineshbhai Patel (DIN: 09124295) as Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 28th May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Monday, 8th April, 2024 through Video conferencing VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM) which commenced at 10:50 A.M. and concluded at 11:00 A.M., inter-alia has considered and approved the Appointment of Ms. Vinita Thadani as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 8th April, 2024. Further, the information required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. Please take note of the same on your records. Read less.. Intimation under Regulation 30 for Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 at B-304, Imperial Heights, 150 Ft. Ring Road, Rajkot - 360 005, Gujarat, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved as per attachment.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Add-Shop Eretail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31.12.2023 and other transactions with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 alongwith limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

