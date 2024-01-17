|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 will remain closed from Tuesday July 23 2024 to Tuesday July 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th July 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.