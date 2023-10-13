|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|3 Oct 2023
|13 Oct 2023
|13 Oct 2023
|1:1
|1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Advance Lifestyles Ltd. has fixed Rcord Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Advance Lifestyles Ltd. (521048) RECORD DATE 13.10.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (one) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 13/10/2023 DR-633/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.10.2023)
