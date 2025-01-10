iifl-logo-icon 1
Aerpace Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

44.69
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.67

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.88

0.42

0.29

0.41

Net Worth

12.79

3.57

3.44

3.56

Minority Interest

Debt

1.03

1.51

0.07

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.82

5.08

3.51

3.56

Fixed Assets

1.92

1.25

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

8

0

0

3.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

3.52

3.74

3.33

0.05

Inventories

0

0

0.15

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.84

0

0.27

Debtor Days

0

44.45

Other Current Assets

4.41

3.15

3.2

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.76

-0.04

-0.02

-0.23

Creditor Days

0

37.86

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.21

0

0

Cash

0.33

0.06

0.18

0.21

Total Assets

13.82

5.08

3.51

3.56

