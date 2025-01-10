Aerpace Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.67
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.88
0.42
0.29
0.41
Net Worth
12.79
3.57
3.44
3.56
Minority Interest
Debt
1.03
1.51
0.07
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.82
5.08
3.51
3.56
Fixed Assets
1.92
1.25
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
8
0
0
3.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
3.52
3.74
3.33
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0.15
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.84
0
0.27
Debtor Days
0
44.45
Other Current Assets
4.41
3.15
3.2
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.76
-0.04
-0.02
-0.23
Creditor Days
0
37.86
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.21
0
0
Cash
0.33
0.06
0.18
0.21
Total Assets
13.82
5.08
3.51
3.56
