Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
2.21
15
3.44
yoy growth (%)
-100
-85.22
335.3
2,338.16
Raw materials
0
-2.21
-14.97
-3.25
As % of sales
0
99.76
99.75
94.35
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.05
-0.03
As % of sales
0
4.19
0.38
1.06
Other costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
2.62
0.44
2.17
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.14
-0.08
0.08
OPM
0
-6.58
-0.58
2.41
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.22
0.28
0
Profit before tax
-0.11
0.07
0.2
0.08
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.02
Tax rate
0
-26.13
-25.61
-26.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
0.05
0.14
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
0.05
0.14
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-307.78
-62.21
143.18
1,963.02
NPM
0
2.53
0.99
1.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.