Aerpace Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.43
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

2.21

15

3.44

yoy growth (%)

-100

-85.22

335.3

2,338.16

Raw materials

0

-2.21

-14.97

-3.25

As % of sales

0

99.76

99.75

94.35

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.05

-0.03

As % of sales

0

4.19

0.38

1.06

Other costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

2.62

0.44

2.17

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.14

-0.08

0.08

OPM

0

-6.58

-0.58

2.41

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.22

0.28

0

Profit before tax

-0.11

0.07

0.2

0.08

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.02

Tax rate

0

-26.13

-25.61

-26.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

0.05

0.14

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

0.05

0.14

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-307.78

-62.21

143.18

1,963.02

NPM

0

2.53

0.99

1.77

