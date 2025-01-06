Aerpace Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.11
0.07
0.2
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.02
Working capital
3.09
-3.25
0.28
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
2.97
-3.19
0.42
0.12
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.97
-3.19
0.42
0.12
Equity raised
0.81
0.7
0.28
0.03
Investing
-3.3
3.3
0
0
Financing
0.07
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.56
0.81
0.71
0.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.