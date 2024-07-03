iifl-logo-icon 1
Aerpace Industries Ltd Share Price

48.43
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.43
  • Day's High48.43
  • 52 Wk High60
  • Prev. Close49.41
  • Day's Low48.43
  • 52 Wk Low 5.4
  • Turnover (lac)7.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)724.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aerpace Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

48.43

Prev. Close

49.41

Turnover(Lac.)

7.52

Day's High

48.43

Day's Low

48.43

52 Week's High

60

52 Week's Low

5.4

Book Value

2.34

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

724.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aerpace Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

10 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aerpace Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aerpace Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.53%

Non-Promoter- 53.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aerpace Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.67

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.88

0.42

0.29

0.41

Net Worth

12.79

3.57

3.44

3.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

2.21

15

3.44

yoy growth (%)

-100

-85.22

335.3

2,338.16

Raw materials

0

-2.21

-14.97

-3.25

As % of sales

0

99.76

99.75

94.35

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.05

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.11

0.07

0.2

0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.02

Working capital

3.09

-3.25

0.28

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-85.22

335.3

2,338.16

Op profit growth

16.07

65.24

-206.18

619.56

EBIT growth

-253.49

-61.94

140.28

1,851.83

Net profit growth

-307.78

-62.21

143.18

1,963.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.51

Aerpace Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aerpace Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Shalaka Modi

Chairperson

Amisha Milan Shah

Managing Director

Milan Bhupendra Shah

Non Executive Director

Akanksha Sunny

Non Executive Director

VIRENDRA SINGH VERMA

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Ram Takale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Mankame

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aerpace Industries Ltd

Summary

Aerpace Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of ICVL Steels Limited on March 4, 2011. The Company name was then changed from ICVL Steels Limited to Supremex Shine Steels Limited on February 15, 2017 and thereafter to Aerpace Industries Limited on April 20, 2023. Aerpace is a new ecosystem. aerpace is a national flying system for inter-city and interstate travel, fully designed and crafted to provide an unparalleled travel experience. With the aim of improving transportation in India, Aerpace conducted a study on the existing intercity and interstate travel demand analysis model. The result was a combined model of road and air transport, which became the most convenient, economical, and comfortable mode of transport. The purpose of Aerpace is to increase access to and use of private and public transit, while at the same time reducing motor vehicle miles driven and traffic congestion. The Company is engaged into business of renewable energy and infrastructure. Earlier, it engaged in trading of steels and acting as advisor and consultant on all matters and complications relating steel industry.The Company started its new business in the field of Infrastructure activities in 2023. In 2024, the Company introduced aerWing, a versatile aerial vehicle designed for multiple use cases such as aerTaxi, aerDrive, aerCargo, and aerCare. It established a 400 MW solar panel manufacturing line to generate renewable energy. It established R&D center in Pune, covering app
Company FAQs

What is the Aerpace Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aerpace Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aerpace Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aerpace Industries Ltd is ₹724.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aerpace Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aerpace Industries Ltd is 0 and 21.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aerpace Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aerpace Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aerpace Industries Ltd is ₹5.4 and ₹60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aerpace Industries Ltd?

Aerpace Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 122.80%, 3 Years at 148.50%, 1 Year at 832.26%, 6 Month at 66.36%, 3 Month at -0.88% and 1 Month at 1.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aerpace Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aerpace Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.47 %

