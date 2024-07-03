Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹48.43
Prev. Close₹49.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.52
Day's High₹48.43
Day's Low₹48.43
52 Week's High₹60
52 Week's Low₹5.4
Book Value₹2.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)724.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.67
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.88
0.42
0.29
0.41
Net Worth
12.79
3.57
3.44
3.56
Minority Interest
Revenue
0
2.21
15
3.44
yoy growth (%)
-100
-85.22
335.3
2,338.16
Raw materials
0
-2.21
-14.97
-3.25
As % of sales
0
99.76
99.75
94.35
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.05
-0.03
Profit before tax
-0.11
0.07
0.2
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.02
Working capital
3.09
-3.25
0.28
0.06
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-85.22
335.3
2,338.16
Op profit growth
16.07
65.24
-206.18
619.56
EBIT growth
-253.49
-61.94
140.28
1,851.83
Net profit growth
-307.78
-62.21
143.18
1,963.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Shalaka Modi
Chairperson
Amisha Milan Shah
Managing Director
Milan Bhupendra Shah
Non Executive Director
Akanksha Sunny
Non Executive Director
VIRENDRA SINGH VERMA
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Ram Takale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Mankame
Reports by Aerpace Industries Ltd
Summary
Aerpace Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of ICVL Steels Limited on March 4, 2011. The Company name was then changed from ICVL Steels Limited to Supremex Shine Steels Limited on February 15, 2017 and thereafter to Aerpace Industries Limited on April 20, 2023. Aerpace is a new ecosystem. aerpace is a national flying system for inter-city and interstate travel, fully designed and crafted to provide an unparalleled travel experience. With the aim of improving transportation in India, Aerpace conducted a study on the existing intercity and interstate travel demand analysis model. The result was a combined model of road and air transport, which became the most convenient, economical, and comfortable mode of transport. The purpose of Aerpace is to increase access to and use of private and public transit, while at the same time reducing motor vehicle miles driven and traffic congestion. The Company is engaged into business of renewable energy and infrastructure. Earlier, it engaged in trading of steels and acting as advisor and consultant on all matters and complications relating steel industry.The Company started its new business in the field of Infrastructure activities in 2023. In 2024, the Company introduced aerWing, a versatile aerial vehicle designed for multiple use cases such as aerTaxi, aerDrive, aerCargo, and aerCare. It established a 400 MW solar panel manufacturing line to generate renewable energy. It established R&D center in Pune, covering app
The Aerpace Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aerpace Industries Ltd is ₹724.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aerpace Industries Ltd is 0 and 21.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aerpace Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aerpace Industries Ltd is ₹5.4 and ₹60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aerpace Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 122.80%, 3 Years at 148.50%, 1 Year at 832.26%, 6 Month at 66.36%, 3 Month at -0.88% and 1 Month at 1.75%.
