Aerpace Industries Ltd Board Meeting

42.1
(-1.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Aerpace Indus CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Fund Raising through issue of preferential shares 2. If required, the Board may also consider conducting an extraordinary general meeting/postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders for fund raising. 3. Issuance of a combination of sweat equity and RSUs to new and existing employees based on policy 2024 4. Amendment in Main Object Clause of the Company 5. Any other business with the permission of chair. Aerpace Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Fund Raising through issue of preferential shares 2. If required, the Board may also consider conducting an extraordinary general meeting/postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders for fund raising. 3. Issuance of a combination of sweat equity and RSUs to new and existing employees based on policy 2024 4. Amendment in Main Object Clause of the Company 5. Any other business with the permission of chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 18/11/2024 has been revised to 30/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 18/11/2024 has been revised to 30/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th November 2024 Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Revised Board Meeting held on 30th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.12.2024)
Board Meeting25 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th November 2024
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Aerpace Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (the Results) 2.Note and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3.Any other business with the permission of chair. 1. The Board approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. The Board noted the resignation of Statutory Auditors of M/s Singrodia & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants. As informed by the Auditors and mentioned in the resignation letter i.e., due to their other commitments and other assignments that they are not in a position to devote time for the affairs of the Company, so they express their inability to continue as the Statutory Auditors of the Company from close of business hours on 11th November 2024. The Audit Committee was of same view and Board on deliberations, noted the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Aerpace Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Issuance of a combination of sweat equity and RSUs to new and existing employees based on policy 2024. 2. If required the Board may also consider conducting this agenda item in ensuing general meeting to be held on 20th September 2024 to seek approval of the shareholders. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Aerpace Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (the Results) 2. Note and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. To fix date time venue for the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To fix Book Closure date for the purpose of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company 5. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Preferential Allotment of 1,28,27,648 Equity Shares
Board Meeting28 May 202424 May 2024
Aerpace Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund Raising 1. Issuance of Equity Shares to Specified Person on Preferential Basis 2. Convening of an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
Aerpace Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (the Results) 2. Note and take on record the Audit Report on the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Aerpace Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (the Results) 2. Note and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. The Board Of Directors have approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 at their meeting held on 29th January 2024. Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

