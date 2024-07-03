Aerpace Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0.3
0.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.3
0.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.11
0.07
0.07
Total Income
0.1
0.11
0.37
0.36
Total Expenditure
0.63
0.92
0.47
0.71
PBIDT
-0.54
-0.81
-0.11
-0.35
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
PBDT
-0.56
-0.83
-0.13
-0.38
Depreciation
0.11
0.1
0.08
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0.01
0.04
-0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.66
-0.94
-0.25
-0.42
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
-0.23
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.73
-0.71
-0.25
-0.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.73
-0.71
-0.25
-0.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
-0.07
-0.08
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.95
13.67
3.15
3.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-36.66
-120.68
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-43.33
-131.03
PATM(%)
0
0
-83.33
-144.82
No Record Found
