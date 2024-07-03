iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aerpace Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

47.47
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Sept-2023Jun-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0.3

0.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.3

0.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.11

0.07

0.07

Total Income

0.1

0.11

0.37

0.36

Total Expenditure

0.63

0.92

0.47

0.71

PBIDT

-0.54

-0.81

-0.11

-0.35

Interest

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

PBDT

-0.56

-0.83

-0.13

-0.38

Depreciation

0.11

0.1

0.08

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0.01

0.04

-0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.66

-0.94

-0.25

-0.42

Minority Interest After NP

0.07

-0.23

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.73

-0.71

-0.25

-0.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.73

-0.71

-0.25

-0.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

-0.07

-0.08

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.95

13.67

3.15

3.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-36.66

-120.68

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-43.33

-131.03

PATM(%)

0

0

-83.33

-144.82

Aerpace Indus: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aerpace Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.