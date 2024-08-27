AGM 20/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company, for administrative reasons, have revised the date of 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company for year ended 31st March 2024 to 24th September 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). The Notice of Book Closure for the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Proceedings of the 13th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on votes cast through remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)