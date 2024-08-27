Annual General Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company, for administrative reasons, have revised the date of 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company for year ended 31st March 2024 to 24th September 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). The Notice of Book Closure for the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)