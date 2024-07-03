iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aerpace Industries Ltd Company Summary

43.8
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Aerpace Industries Ltd Summary

Aerpace Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of ICVL Steels Limited on March 4, 2011. The Company name was then changed from ICVL Steels Limited to Supremex Shine Steels Limited on February 15, 2017 and thereafter to Aerpace Industries Limited on April 20, 2023. Aerpace is a new ecosystem. aerpace is a national flying system for inter-city and interstate travel, fully designed and crafted to provide an unparalleled travel experience. With the aim of improving transportation in India, Aerpace conducted a study on the existing intercity and interstate travel demand analysis model. The result was a combined model of road and air transport, which became the most convenient, economical, and comfortable mode of transport. The purpose of Aerpace is to increase access to and use of private and public transit, while at the same time reducing motor vehicle miles driven and traffic congestion. The Company is engaged into business of renewable energy and infrastructure. Earlier, it engaged in trading of steels and acting as advisor and consultant on all matters and complications relating steel industry.The Company started its new business in the field of Infrastructure activities in 2023. In 2024, the Company introduced aerWing, a versatile aerial vehicle designed for multiple use cases such as aerTaxi, aerDrive, aerCargo, and aerCare. It established a 400 MW solar panel manufacturing line to generate renewable energy. It established R&D center in Pune, covering approximately 1,80,000 square feet.Additionally, the Aerpace transportation ecosystem has potential to benefit the Indian economy by reducing the countrys dependence on foreign oils and reducing crude oil imports. The focus is on creating a sustainable and efficient transportation system that caters to the needs of Indias growing population and economy.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.