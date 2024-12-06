The Board, at aforesaid meeting, also decided to convene an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Saturday, 28 th of December 2024, through video conferencing / other audiovisual means (EGM), to seek the consent of the shareholders of the Company, on above matters, more particularly listed in the notice of EGM, the copy of which with other relevant details shall be submitted in due course, simultaneous to the dispatch of notice of EGM to the shareholders of the Company. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) EGM 28/12/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.12.2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024)