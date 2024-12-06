|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Nov 2024
|28 Dec 2024
|The Board, at aforesaid meeting, also decided to convene an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Saturday, 28 th of December 2024, through video conferencing / other audiovisual means (EGM), to seek the consent of the shareholders of the Company, on above matters, more particularly listed in the notice of EGM, the copy of which with other relevant details shall be submitted in due course, simultaneous to the dispatch of notice of EGM to the shareholders of the Company. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) EGM 28/12/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.12.2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024)
|EGM
|5 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|EGM 27/06/2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 27th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/06/2024) Corrigendum to Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 27th June 2024 at 3:00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2024)
