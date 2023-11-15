Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AERPACE INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AERPACE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (534733) RECORD DATE 15.11.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash At Par on Rights Basis for every 03(Three) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/11/2023 DR-655/2023-2024 * Note: As per Terms of Payment - Full amount of Issue Price of Re.1/- per Equity Share is payable on Application.