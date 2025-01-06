iifl-logo-icon 1
Alchemist Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

21.46
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.91

4.91

4.91

4.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.95

10.55

10.73

12.34

Net Worth

15.86

15.46

15.64

17.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0.6

0.55

0.21

0.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.46

16.01

15.85

17.56

Fixed Assets

14.76

14.76

14.76

14.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.59

1.25

1.25

2.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.07

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

0.09

-0.11

-0.24

-0.46

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.42

1.47

1.36

1.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.14

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.18

-1.44

-1.6

-1.77

Cash

0.01

0.04

0

0.01

Total Assets

16.46

16.01

15.84

17.54

