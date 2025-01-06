Alchemist Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.91
4.91
4.91
4.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.95
10.55
10.73
12.34
Net Worth
15.86
15.46
15.64
17.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0.6
0.55
0.21
0.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.46
16.01
15.85
17.56
Fixed Assets
14.76
14.76
14.76
14.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.59
1.25
1.25
2.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.07
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
0.09
-0.11
-0.24
-0.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.42
1.47
1.36
1.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.14
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.18
-1.44
-1.6
-1.77
Cash
0.01
0.04
0
0.01
Total Assets
16.46
16.01
15.84
17.54
