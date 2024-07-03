iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alchemist Corporation Ltd Share Price

21.46
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.46
  • Day's High21.46
  • 52 Wk High22.6
  • Prev. Close22.57
  • Day's Low21.46
  • 52 Wk Low 11.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E150.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.16
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alchemist Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

21.46

Prev. Close

22.57

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

21.46

Day's Low

21.46

52 Week's High

22.6

52 Week's Low

11.1

Book Value

2.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.54

P/E

150.47

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Alchemist Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Alchemist Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alchemist Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.11%

Non-Promoter- 25.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alchemist Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.91

4.91

4.91

4.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.95

10.55

10.73

12.34

Net Worth

15.86

15.46

15.64

17.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.45

0.34

0.38

0

yoy growth (%)

33.55

-10.81

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.11

-0.08

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.12

0.04

0

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.95

0.14

0.01

1.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.55

-10.81

0

-100

Op profit growth

108.62

111.79

-113.15

-0.73

EBIT growth

165.26

-12,550

-99.84

0.2

Net profit growth

-4,604

4,611.11

-100.14

147.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0.06

0.46

0.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.06

0.46

0.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0

0.29

0

0

View Annually Results

Alchemist Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alchemist Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjeev Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Meena Rastogi

Managing Director

Pooja Rastogi

Director

Sheetal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sundar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alchemist Corporation Ltd

Summary

Alchemist Corporation Limited (Formerly Known as Haryana Fibres Limited) and incorporated in 1993, was changed to Alchemist Corporation Limited in June 2008. The Company normally operates in trading business that relates to purchase and sale of different types of fabrics e.g. Sofa Fabrics, Cotton Fabrics & Grey clothes and ferrous and non-ferrous metals.In 2015-16, the Company started business of Export of Gold Jewellery and Handicrafts of non-ferrous metals items. Then in 2018-19, it provided Business Consultancy and websites maintenance services. Presently, the Company is doing efforts for acquiring the new orders of Export of Gold Jewellery and Handicrafts of non-ferrous metals items and Business Consultancy and various outsourcing services such as website maintenance etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alchemist Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Alchemist Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alchemist Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alchemist Corporation Ltd is ₹10.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alchemist Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alchemist Corporation Ltd is 150.47 and 10.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alchemist Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alchemist Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alchemist Corporation Ltd is ₹11.1 and ₹22.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alchemist Corporation Ltd?

Alchemist Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.13%, 3 Years at 24.84%, 1 Year at 48.68%, 6 Month at 77.72%, 3 Month at 70.34% and 1 Month at 4.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alchemist Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alchemist Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alchemist Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.