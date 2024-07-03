Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹21.46
Prev. Close₹22.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹21.46
Day's Low₹21.46
52 Week's High₹22.6
52 Week's Low₹11.1
Book Value₹2.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.54
P/E150.47
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.91
4.91
4.91
4.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.95
10.55
10.73
12.34
Net Worth
15.86
15.46
15.64
17.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.45
0.34
0.38
0
yoy growth (%)
33.55
-10.81
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.11
-0.08
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.12
0.04
0
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.95
0.14
0.01
1.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.55
-10.81
0
-100
Op profit growth
108.62
111.79
-113.15
-0.73
EBIT growth
165.26
-12,550
-99.84
0.2
Net profit growth
-4,604
4,611.11
-100.14
147.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0.06
0.46
0.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.06
0.46
0.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0
0.29
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjeev Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Meena Rastogi
Managing Director
Pooja Rastogi
Director
Sheetal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sundar Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alchemist Corporation Ltd
Summary
Alchemist Corporation Limited (Formerly Known as Haryana Fibres Limited) and incorporated in 1993, was changed to Alchemist Corporation Limited in June 2008. The Company normally operates in trading business that relates to purchase and sale of different types of fabrics e.g. Sofa Fabrics, Cotton Fabrics & Grey clothes and ferrous and non-ferrous metals.In 2015-16, the Company started business of Export of Gold Jewellery and Handicrafts of non-ferrous metals items. Then in 2018-19, it provided Business Consultancy and websites maintenance services. Presently, the Company is doing efforts for acquiring the new orders of Export of Gold Jewellery and Handicrafts of non-ferrous metals items and Business Consultancy and various outsourcing services such as website maintenance etc.
Read More
The Alchemist Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alchemist Corporation Ltd is ₹10.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alchemist Corporation Ltd is 150.47 and 10.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alchemist Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alchemist Corporation Ltd is ₹11.1 and ₹22.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alchemist Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.13%, 3 Years at 24.84%, 1 Year at 48.68%, 6 Month at 77.72%, 3 Month at 70.34% and 1 Month at 4.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.