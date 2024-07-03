Summary

Alchemist Corporation Limited (Formerly Known as Haryana Fibres Limited) and incorporated in 1993, was changed to Alchemist Corporation Limited in June 2008. The Company normally operates in trading business that relates to purchase and sale of different types of fabrics e.g. Sofa Fabrics, Cotton Fabrics & Grey clothes and ferrous and non-ferrous metals.In 2015-16, the Company started business of Export of Gold Jewellery and Handicrafts of non-ferrous metals items. Then in 2018-19, it provided Business Consultancy and websites maintenance services. Presently, the Company is doing efforts for acquiring the new orders of Export of Gold Jewellery and Handicrafts of non-ferrous metals items and Business Consultancy and various outsourcing services such as website maintenance etc.

