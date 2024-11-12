iifl-logo-icon 1
Alchemist Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

21.46
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Alchemist Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ALCHEMIST CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 302024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 12/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ALCHEMIST CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other matters which are necessary with the permission of the chair. This is with reference to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 12th August, 2024 considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors. The copies of the same are enclosed herewith. Further the above said Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M and concluded at 5:55 P.M. This is for your kind information.
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
ALCHEMIST CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and any other matters which are necessary with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has already informed the Stock Exchanges vide its letter dated March 27 2024 that the window for trading in securities of the Company for the Designated Persons viz. Directors Identified Employees/ Persons Key Managerial Personnel Promoters of the Company including the Immediate Relatives of the Designated Persons of the Company and the Connected Persons would remain closed from April 1 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and accordingly the trading window shall remain closed till May 25 2024. This is for your kind information and record. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 2024 Outcome of the meeting held on today i.e 23.05.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
With reference to the above mentioned subject and pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation 2015,This is to inform you that the Board of director of the company in its meeting held on 12th march 2024 have considered and approved the appointment of Mr.Sundar Singh(ACS 68680)as the company secretary and compliance officer, pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act,2013 and Regulation 6 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation 2015 of company w.e.f. 12th March 2024.
Board Meeting23 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
ALCHEMIST CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and any other matters which are necessary with the permission of the chair. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on 23rd January, 2024, has approved the following: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Take a note of Standalone and Consolidated Limited Review Auditors Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 02:15 p.m and concluded at 04:10 p.m. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

