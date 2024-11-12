Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ALCHEMIST CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 302024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 12/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ALCHEMIST CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other matters which are necessary with the permission of the chair. This is with reference to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 12th August, 2024 considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors. The copies of the same are enclosed herewith. Further the above said Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M and concluded at 5:55 P.M. This is for your kind information.

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

ALCHEMIST CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and any other matters which are necessary with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has already informed the Stock Exchanges vide its letter dated March 27 2024 that the window for trading in securities of the Company for the Designated Persons viz. Directors Identified Employees/ Persons Key Managerial Personnel Promoters of the Company including the Immediate Relatives of the Designated Persons of the Company and the Connected Persons would remain closed from April 1 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and accordingly the trading window shall remain closed till May 25 2024. This is for your kind information and record. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 2024 Outcome of the meeting held on today i.e 23.05.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

With reference to the above mentioned subject and pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation 2015,This is to inform you that the Board of director of the company in its meeting held on 12th march 2024 have considered and approved the appointment of Mr.Sundar Singh(ACS 68680)as the company secretary and compliance officer, pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act,2013 and Regulation 6 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulation 2015 of company w.e.f. 12th March 2024.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024