Alchemist Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.46
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Alchemist Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.12

0.04

0

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.95

0.14

0.01

1.11

Other operating items

Operating

-1.84

0.15

-0.02

0.84

Capital expenditure

0.51

-0.52

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.33

-0.36

-0.02

0.85

Equity raised

28.49

28.35

28.29

29.56

Investing

0

0

0

-1.72

Financing

0.69

0.76

0.77

0.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.85

28.75

29.04

29.47

