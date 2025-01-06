Alchemist Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.12
0.04
0
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.95
0.14
0.01
1.11
Other operating items
Operating
-1.84
0.15
-0.02
0.84
Capital expenditure
0.51
-0.52
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.33
-0.36
-0.02
0.85
Equity raised
28.49
28.35
28.29
29.56
Investing
0
0
0
-1.72
Financing
0.69
0.76
0.77
0.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.85
28.75
29.04
29.47
