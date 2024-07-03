Alchemist Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0.06
0.3
0.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.06
0.3
0.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
-0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
0
-0.01
0.06
0.3
0.29
Total Expenditure
0.13
0.08
0.17
0.22
0.21
PBIDT
-0.13
-0.09
-0.11
0.08
0.09
Interest
0.05
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.18
-0.09
-0.12
0.08
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.18
-0.09
-0.13
0.05
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.18
-0.09
-0.13
0.05
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.18
-0.09
-0.13
0.05
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.36
-0.19
-0.27
0.1
0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.91
4.91
4.91
4.91
4.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-183.33
26.66
31.03
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-200
26.66
27.58
PATM(%)
0
0
-216.66
16.66
24.13
