|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.45
0.34
0.38
0
yoy growth (%)
33.55
-10.81
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.11
-0.08
-0.1
As % of sales
23.68
33.03
21.9
0
Other costs
-0.19
-0.15
-0.26
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.91
44.94
68.82
0
Operating profit
0.15
0.07
0.03
-0.27
OPM
34.39
22.02
9.27
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.03
Profit before tax
0.12
0.04
0
-0.25
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
3.46
-9.01
-117.64
1.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.04
0
-0.25
Exceptional items
-2.04
0
0
-0.36
Net profit
-1.9
0.04
0
-0.62
yoy growth (%)
-4,604
4,611.11
-100.14
147.74
NPM
-417.6
12.38
0.23
0
