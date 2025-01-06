iifl-logo-icon 1
Alchemist Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.46
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.45

0.34

0.38

0

yoy growth (%)

33.55

-10.81

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.11

-0.08

-0.1

As % of sales

23.68

33.03

21.9

0

Other costs

-0.19

-0.15

-0.26

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.91

44.94

68.82

0

Operating profit

0.15

0.07

0.03

-0.27

OPM

34.39

22.02

9.27

0

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.03

Profit before tax

0.12

0.04

0

-0.25

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

3.46

-9.01

-117.64

1.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.04

0

-0.25

Exceptional items

-2.04

0

0

-0.36

Net profit

-1.9

0.04

0

-0.62

yoy growth (%)

-4,604

4,611.11

-100.14

147.74

NPM

-417.6

12.38

0.23

0

