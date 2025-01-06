iifl-logo-icon 1
21.46
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.55

-0.17

-14.05

0

Op profit growth

184.44

-29.22

-106.05

295.08

EBIT growth

353.71

-48.45

1,425

-101.2

Net profit growth

-9,480.88

-53.31

992.5

-100.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

33.58

15.77

22.24

-315.98

EBIT margin

28.07

8.26

16

0.9

Net profit margin

-418.47

5.95

12.74

1

RoCE

0.69

0.14

0.28

0.01

RoNW

-2.62

0.02

0.05

0

RoA

-2.57

0.02

0.05

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.89

0.04

0.09

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.94

-0.01

0.02

-0.06

Book value per share

35.1

38.98

38.92

38.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.34

234.75

73.33

666

P/CEPS

-1.33

-870.67

242.04

-101.01

P/B

0.14

0.24

0.16

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

18.68

92.22

42.13

89.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.65

-17.07

-13.12

-300

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

838.07

2,382.52

2,522.01

2,167.5

Inventory days

0

0

0

571.59

Creditor days

-42.06

-101.24

-116.32

-161.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-47.55

-7.64

-11.93

-0.64

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

1.88

6.85

4.58

-0.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-313.2

Employee costs

-23.68

-33.03

-25.39

-21.57

Other costs

-42.72

-51.19

-52.36

-81.2

