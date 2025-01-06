Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.55
-0.17
-14.05
0
Op profit growth
184.44
-29.22
-106.05
295.08
EBIT growth
353.71
-48.45
1,425
-101.2
Net profit growth
-9,480.88
-53.31
992.5
-100.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
33.58
15.77
22.24
-315.98
EBIT margin
28.07
8.26
16
0.9
Net profit margin
-418.47
5.95
12.74
1
RoCE
0.69
0.14
0.28
0.01
RoNW
-2.62
0.02
0.05
0
RoA
-2.57
0.02
0.05
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.89
0.04
0.09
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.94
-0.01
0.02
-0.06
Book value per share
35.1
38.98
38.92
38.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.34
234.75
73.33
666
P/CEPS
-1.33
-870.67
242.04
-101.01
P/B
0.14
0.24
0.16
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
18.68
92.22
42.13
89.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.65
-17.07
-13.12
-300
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
838.07
2,382.52
2,522.01
2,167.5
Inventory days
0
0
0
571.59
Creditor days
-42.06
-101.24
-116.32
-161.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-47.55
-7.64
-11.93
-0.64
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
1.88
6.85
4.58
-0.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-313.2
Employee costs
-23.68
-33.03
-25.39
-21.57
Other costs
-42.72
-51.19
-52.36
-81.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.