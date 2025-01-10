iifl-logo-icon 1
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Balance Sheet

8.47
(-1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.17

11.61

11.61

11.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

195

Reserves

-203.99

-359.73

-369.84

-345.28

Net Worth

-190.82

-348.12

-358.23

-138.67

Minority Interest

Debt

258.18

264.62

288.03

301.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

33.33

33.33

33.33

33.33

Total Liabilities

100.69

-50.17

-36.87

196.43

Fixed Assets

216.78

241.81

268.04

295.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

9.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

99.14

99.14

99.14

99.14

Networking Capital

-221.72

-396.27

-412.42

-212.25

Inventories

12.03

12.6

9.18

17.58

Inventory Days

87.74

Sundry Debtors

26.28

23.24

33.03

22.33

Debtor Days

111.44

Other Current Assets

17.3

17.66

11.64

12.25

Sundry Creditors

-14.64

-10.92

-18.43

-22.92

Creditor Days

114.39

Other Current Liabilities

-262.69

-438.85

-447.84

-241.49

Cash

6.47

5.15

8.36

4.42

Total Assets

100.67

-50.16

-36.88

196.44

