Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.17
11.61
11.61
11.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
195
Reserves
-203.99
-359.73
-369.84
-345.28
Net Worth
-190.82
-348.12
-358.23
-138.67
Minority Interest
Debt
258.18
264.62
288.03
301.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.33
33.33
33.33
33.33
Total Liabilities
100.69
-50.17
-36.87
196.43
Fixed Assets
216.78
241.81
268.04
295.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
9.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
99.14
99.14
99.14
99.14
Networking Capital
-221.72
-396.27
-412.42
-212.25
Inventories
12.03
12.6
9.18
17.58
Inventory Days
87.74
Sundry Debtors
26.28
23.24
33.03
22.33
Debtor Days
111.44
Other Current Assets
17.3
17.66
11.64
12.25
Sundry Creditors
-14.64
-10.92
-18.43
-22.92
Creditor Days
114.39
Other Current Liabilities
-262.69
-438.85
-447.84
-241.49
Cash
6.47
5.15
8.36
4.42
Total Assets
100.67
-50.16
-36.88
196.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.