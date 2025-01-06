iifl-logo-icon 1
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.16
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

73.13

52.31

98.57

82.75

yoy growth (%)

39.78

-46.92

19.11

-20.85

Raw materials

-32.73

-7.42

-54.63

-36.93

As % of sales

44.75

14.19

55.42

44.62

Employee costs

-9.61

-16.38

-9.41

-9.22

As % of sales

13.14

31.32

9.54

11.14

Other costs

-29.96

-20.36

-16.13

-16.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.96

38.91

16.36

20.34

Operating profit

0.82

8.14

18.39

19.76

OPM

1.12

15.56

18.66

23.88

Depreciation

-26.87

-27.15

-26.96

-26.96

Interest expense

-74.2

-75.94

-71.42

-62.52

Other income

1.19

2.83

0.5

0.57

Profit before tax

-99.06

-92.12

-79.48

-69.14

Taxes

0

0

9.07

9.73

Tax rate

0

0

-11.41

-14.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-99.06

-92.12

-70.41

-59.4

Exceptional items

0

-22.7

-105.61

-123.96

Net profit

-99.06

-114.82

-176.03

-183.37

yoy growth (%)

-13.73

-34.77

-4

-13.14

NPM

-135.45

-219.47

-178.57

-221.57

Logo

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
