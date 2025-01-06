Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
73.13
52.31
98.57
82.75
yoy growth (%)
39.78
-46.92
19.11
-20.85
Raw materials
-32.73
-7.42
-54.63
-36.93
As % of sales
44.75
14.19
55.42
44.62
Employee costs
-9.61
-16.38
-9.41
-9.22
As % of sales
13.14
31.32
9.54
11.14
Other costs
-29.96
-20.36
-16.13
-16.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.96
38.91
16.36
20.34
Operating profit
0.82
8.14
18.39
19.76
OPM
1.12
15.56
18.66
23.88
Depreciation
-26.87
-27.15
-26.96
-26.96
Interest expense
-74.2
-75.94
-71.42
-62.52
Other income
1.19
2.83
0.5
0.57
Profit before tax
-99.06
-92.12
-79.48
-69.14
Taxes
0
0
9.07
9.73
Tax rate
0
0
-11.41
-14.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-99.06
-92.12
-70.41
-59.4
Exceptional items
0
-22.7
-105.61
-123.96
Net profit
-99.06
-114.82
-176.03
-183.37
yoy growth (%)
-13.73
-34.77
-4
-13.14
NPM
-135.45
-219.47
-178.57
-221.57
