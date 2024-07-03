Summary

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Limited was established on March 09, 1989 as a Private Limited Company with the name BS Holding And Credit Private Limited. In February 1996, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to BS Holding And Credit Limited on September 06, 2004. Initially, the company was in the business of finance. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of steel with its concentration in manufacturing specialty steel and alloy products catering primarily to automobile applications and also for Industrial, Engineering Applications to a limited extend. The Company changed its object clause from finance activities to Manufacturing and processing of Steel & Allied Activity. The Company has set up its Production facility to cater all types of Heavy Steel Superstructures like Steel Bridges for Rail, Road, Metro, DFCC and Expressways; Foot Over Bridges; High rise Buildings, Thermal Power Plants, Marine equipment requirements; Large Stadiums and Exhibition halls, Airport Superstructures, etc. Besides, it process of manufacturing of steel and processing of alloy products catering primarily to automobile applications and, also for industrial, defence and engineering applications. It is also engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron, hot briquetted iron, iron ore pellets, pig iron, alloy steel billets, blooms, ingots and rolled products, auto components and processors. The Company has production facility in Punjab to serve the Government

