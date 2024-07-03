iifl-logo-icon 1
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Share Price

9.16
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:16:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.16
  • Day's High9.16
  • 52 Wk High34.33
  • Prev. Close9.34
  • Day's Low9.16
  • 52 Wk Low 8.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-5.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)361.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.93%

Non-Promoter- 1.40%

Institutions: 1.40%

Non-Institutions: 35.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.17

11.61

11.61

11.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

195

Reserves

-203.99

-359.73

-369.84

-345.28

Net Worth

-190.82

-348.12

-358.23

-138.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

73.13

52.31

98.57

82.75

yoy growth (%)

39.78

-46.92

19.11

-20.85

Raw materials

-32.73

-7.42

-54.63

-36.93

As % of sales

44.75

14.19

55.42

44.62

Employee costs

-9.61

-16.38

-9.41

-9.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-99.06

-92.12

-79.48

-69.14

Depreciation

-26.87

-27.15

-26.96

-26.96

Tax paid

0

0

9.07

9.73

Working capital

-62.4

-85.2

-85.8

-49.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.78

-46.92

19.11

-20.85

Op profit growth

-89.87

-55.72

-6.92

159.73

EBIT growth

53.64

100.55

21.83

-64.56

Net profit growth

-13.73

-34.77

-4

-13.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

82.76

104.57

161.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

82.76

104.57

161.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.33

Other Income

0.58

0.66

0.7

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

D S Chahal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhawani Prasad Mishra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ankush Uppal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipul Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anupam Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sri Kant

Additional Director

Monika Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd

Summary

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Limited was established on March 09, 1989 as a Private Limited Company with the name BS Holding And Credit Private Limited. In February 1996, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to BS Holding And Credit Limited on September 06, 2004. Initially, the company was in the business of finance. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of steel with its concentration in manufacturing specialty steel and alloy products catering primarily to automobile applications and also for Industrial, Engineering Applications to a limited extend. The Company changed its object clause from finance activities to Manufacturing and processing of Steel & Allied Activity. The Company has set up its Production facility to cater all types of Heavy Steel Superstructures like Steel Bridges for Rail, Road, Metro, DFCC and Expressways; Foot Over Bridges; High rise Buildings, Thermal Power Plants, Marine equipment requirements; Large Stadiums and Exhibition halls, Airport Superstructures, etc. Besides, it process of manufacturing of steel and processing of alloy products catering primarily to automobile applications and, also for industrial, defence and engineering applications. It is also engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron, hot briquetted iron, iron ore pellets, pig iron, alloy steel billets, blooms, ingots and rolled products, auto components and processors. The Company has production facility in Punjab to serve the Government
Company FAQs

What is the Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd share price today?

The Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd is ₹361.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd is 0 and -1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd is ₹8.51 and ₹34.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd?

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.24%, 3 Years at 114.23%, 1 Year at -31.68%, 6 Month at -68.72%, 3 Month at -41.99% and 1 Month at -0.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.94 %
Institutions - 1.40 %
Public - 35.66 %

