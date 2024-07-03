Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹9.16
Prev. Close₹9.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹9.16
Day's Low₹9.16
52 Week's High₹34.33
52 Week's Low₹8.51
Book Value₹-5.7
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)361.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.17
11.61
11.61
11.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
195
Reserves
-203.99
-359.73
-369.84
-345.28
Net Worth
-190.82
-348.12
-358.23
-138.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
73.13
52.31
98.57
82.75
yoy growth (%)
39.78
-46.92
19.11
-20.85
Raw materials
-32.73
-7.42
-54.63
-36.93
As % of sales
44.75
14.19
55.42
44.62
Employee costs
-9.61
-16.38
-9.41
-9.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-99.06
-92.12
-79.48
-69.14
Depreciation
-26.87
-27.15
-26.96
-26.96
Tax paid
0
0
9.07
9.73
Working capital
-62.4
-85.2
-85.8
-49.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.78
-46.92
19.11
-20.85
Op profit growth
-89.87
-55.72
-6.92
159.73
EBIT growth
53.64
100.55
21.83
-64.56
Net profit growth
-13.73
-34.77
-4
-13.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
82.76
104.57
161.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
82.76
104.57
161.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.33
Other Income
0.58
0.66
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
D S Chahal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhawani Prasad Mishra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ankush Uppal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipul Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anupam Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sri Kant
Additional Director
Monika Jain
Reports by Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd
Summary
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Limited was established on March 09, 1989 as a Private Limited Company with the name BS Holding And Credit Private Limited. In February 1996, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to BS Holding And Credit Limited on September 06, 2004. Initially, the company was in the business of finance. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of steel with its concentration in manufacturing specialty steel and alloy products catering primarily to automobile applications and also for Industrial, Engineering Applications to a limited extend. The Company changed its object clause from finance activities to Manufacturing and processing of Steel & Allied Activity. The Company has set up its Production facility to cater all types of Heavy Steel Superstructures like Steel Bridges for Rail, Road, Metro, DFCC and Expressways; Foot Over Bridges; High rise Buildings, Thermal Power Plants, Marine equipment requirements; Large Stadiums and Exhibition halls, Airport Superstructures, etc. Besides, it process of manufacturing of steel and processing of alloy products catering primarily to automobile applications and, also for industrial, defence and engineering applications. It is also engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron, hot briquetted iron, iron ore pellets, pig iron, alloy steel billets, blooms, ingots and rolled products, auto components and processors. The Company has production facility in Punjab to serve the Government
Read More
The Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd is ₹361.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd is 0 and -1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd is ₹8.51 and ₹34.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.24%, 3 Years at 114.23%, 1 Year at -31.68%, 6 Month at -68.72%, 3 Month at -41.99% and 1 Month at -0.53%.
