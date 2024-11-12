|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|please find attached the details
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 and other business(s). Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|please find attached
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|please find attached the outcome of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters. Read less.. Please find attached
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and other business(s). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the items as attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|please find attached
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|29 May 2024
|ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Update on board meeting. Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Audit Report for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 and other business(s). Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Please find attached the outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and other business(s). Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith which have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, in their respective meetings held on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
