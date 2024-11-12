iifl-logo-icon 1
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Board Meeting

7.27
(-4.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Alliance Integ. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
please find attached the details
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 and other business(s). Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
please find attached
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
please find attached the outcome of board meeting
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters. Read less.. Please find attached
Board Meeting10 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and other business(s). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the items as attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
please find attached
Board Meeting1 Jun 202429 May 2024
ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Update on board meeting. Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.06.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Audit Report for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 and other business(s). Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 May 202425 Apr 2024
ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Please find attached the outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and other business(s). Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith which have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, in their respective meetings held on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

