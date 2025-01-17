Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.85
-35.6
Op profit growth
159.73
15.24
EBIT growth
-11.92
84.21
Net profit growth
-0.51
68.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.88
7.27
4.06
EBIT margin
-189.99
-170.73
-59.68
Net profit margin
-253.77
-201.89
-77
RoCE
-30.07
-24.91
RoNW
-103.23
-20.19
RoA
-10.04
-7.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-204.08
-205.01
-125.2
Book value per share
-46.6
134.2
315.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
P/B
-0.08
0.03
0.01
EV/EBIDTA
-4.43
-3.8
-7.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.43
-10.29
-10.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
138.66
123.49
Inventory days
376.95
247.86
Creditor days
-169.25
-81.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.51
3.14
2.29
Net debt / equity
-8.06
2.65
1.12
Net debt / op. profit
22.07
54.41
62.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.62
-70.3
-84.28
Employee costs
-11.14
-7.28
-4.35
Other costs
-20.34
-15.13
-7.29
