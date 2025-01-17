iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Key Ratios

6.57
(-4.92%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.85

-35.6

Op profit growth

159.73

15.24

EBIT growth

-11.92

84.21

Net profit growth

-0.51

68.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.88

7.27

4.06

EBIT margin

-189.99

-170.73

-59.68

Net profit margin

-253.77

-201.89

-77

RoCE

-30.07

-24.91

RoNW

-103.23

-20.19

RoA

-10.04

-7.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-204.08

-205.01

-125.2

Book value per share

-46.6

134.2

315.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

P/B

-0.08

0.03

0.01

EV/EBIDTA

-4.43

-3.8

-7.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.43

-10.29

-10.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

138.66

123.49

Inventory days

376.95

247.86

Creditor days

-169.25

-81.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.51

3.14

2.29

Net debt / equity

-8.06

2.65

1.12

Net debt / op. profit

22.07

54.41

62.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.62

-70.3

-84.28

Employee costs

-11.14

-7.28

-4.35

Other costs

-20.34

-15.13

-7.29

Alliance Integ. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.