Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-99.06
-92.12
-79.48
-69.14
Depreciation
-26.87
-27.15
-26.96
-26.96
Tax paid
0
0
9.07
9.73
Working capital
-62.4
-85.2
-85.8
-49.77
Other operating items
Operating
-188.33
-204.47
-183.18
-136.14
Capital expenditure
16.74
-2.63
0.25
0.12
Free cash flow
-171.59
-207.11
-182.93
-136.01
Equity raised
-470.53
-243.28
-996.9
592.56
Investing
0
0
-110.53
-123.96
Financing
13.45
-19.3
6.76
126.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-628.68
-469.7
-1,283.6
458.82
