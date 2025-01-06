iifl-logo-icon 1
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.16
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd

Alliance Integ. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-99.06

-92.12

-79.48

-69.14

Depreciation

-26.87

-27.15

-26.96

-26.96

Tax paid

0

0

9.07

9.73

Working capital

-62.4

-85.2

-85.8

-49.77

Other operating items

Operating

-188.33

-204.47

-183.18

-136.14

Capital expenditure

16.74

-2.63

0.25

0.12

Free cash flow

-171.59

-207.11

-182.93

-136.01

Equity raised

-470.53

-243.28

-996.9

592.56

Investing

0

0

-110.53

-123.96

Financing

13.45

-19.3

6.76

126.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-628.68

-469.7

-1,283.6

458.82

