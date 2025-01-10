iifl-logo-icon 1
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Balance Sheet

126.5
(-3.51%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.54

18.85

11.29

2.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7

6.84

6.64

8.01

Net Worth

31.54

25.69

17.93

10.79

Minority Interest

Debt

3.32

4.61

2.62

1.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.87

30.3

20.55

12.5

Fixed Assets

6.61

3.49

2.86

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

13.87

13.02

11.1

10.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.42

0.17

0

Networking Capital

14.38

13.37

6.42

2.36

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.98

0.62

0.83

0.2

Debtor Days

106.64

40.49

Other Current Assets

14.05

13.14

5.92

2.23

Sundry Creditors

-0.52

-0.28

-0.14

-0.03

Creditor Days

17.98

6.07

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.11

-0.19

-0.04

Cash

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Total Assets

34.87

30.31

20.55

12.5

