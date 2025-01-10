Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.54
18.85
11.29
2.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7
6.84
6.64
8.01
Net Worth
31.54
25.69
17.93
10.79
Minority Interest
Debt
3.32
4.61
2.62
1.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.87
30.3
20.55
12.5
Fixed Assets
6.61
3.49
2.86
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.87
13.02
11.1
10.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.42
0.17
0
Networking Capital
14.38
13.37
6.42
2.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.98
0.62
0.83
0.2
Debtor Days
106.64
40.49
Other Current Assets
14.05
13.14
5.92
2.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.52
-0.28
-0.14
-0.03
Creditor Days
17.98
6.07
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.11
-0.19
-0.04
Cash
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
34.87
30.31
20.55
12.5
