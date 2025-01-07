Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.84
1.8
4.68
2.5
yoy growth (%)
57.58
-61.48
86.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.36
-0.8
-0.26
As % of sales
6.7
20.19
17.1
10.7
Other costs
-1.8
-1.45
-1.83
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.62
80.46
39.14
7.66
Operating profit
0.84
-0.01
2.04
2.04
OPM
29.66
-0.65
43.74
81.63
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
0
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.39
-0.16
0
Other income
2.01
1.27
0.79
0.07
Profit before tax
2.26
0.83
2.64
2.11
Taxes
-0.53
-0.24
-0.63
-0.59
Tax rate
-23.66
-28.82
-24.1
-27.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.73
0.59
2.01
1.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.73
0.59
2.01
1.52
yoy growth (%)
192.07
-70.49
32.05
NPM
60.96
32.89
42.93
60.71
