Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

130.3
(-2.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alphalogic Techsys Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.84

1.8

4.68

2.5

yoy growth (%)

57.58

-61.48

86.73

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.36

-0.8

-0.26

As % of sales

6.7

20.19

17.1

10.7

Other costs

-1.8

-1.45

-1.83

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.62

80.46

39.14

7.66

Operating profit

0.84

-0.01

2.04

2.04

OPM

29.66

-0.65

43.74

81.63

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

0

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.39

-0.16

0

Other income

2.01

1.27

0.79

0.07

Profit before tax

2.26

0.83

2.64

2.11

Taxes

-0.53

-0.24

-0.63

-0.59

Tax rate

-23.66

-28.82

-24.1

-27.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.73

0.59

2.01

1.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.73

0.59

2.01

1.52

yoy growth (%)

192.07

-70.49

32.05

NPM

60.96

32.89

42.93

60.71

