Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

132.5
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alphalogic Techsys Ltd

Alphalogic Tech. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.26

0.83

2.64

2.11

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.53

-0.24

-0.63

-0.59

Working capital

0.38

-3.25

3.1

Other operating items

Operating

2.08

-2.69

5.08

Capital expenditure

0

-0.02

0.08

Free cash flow

2.08

-2.71

5.16

Equity raised

21.42

14.83

10.13

Investing

1.06

0.95

6.03

Financing

4.33

-0.72

1.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.89

12.36

22.58

