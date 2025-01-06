Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.26
0.83
2.64
2.11
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.53
-0.24
-0.63
-0.59
Working capital
0.38
-3.25
3.1
Other operating items
Operating
2.08
-2.69
5.08
Capital expenditure
0
-0.02
0.08
Free cash flow
2.08
-2.71
5.16
Equity raised
21.42
14.83
10.13
Investing
1.06
0.95
6.03
Financing
4.33
-0.72
1.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.89
12.36
22.58
No Record Found
