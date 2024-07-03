Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹141.65
Prev. Close₹134.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.19
Day's High₹141.65
Day's Low₹132
52 Week's High₹310.1
52 Week's Low₹53.16
Book Value₹5.69
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)851.28
P/E269.9
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.54
18.85
11.29
2.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7
6.84
6.64
8.01
Net Worth
31.54
25.69
17.93
10.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.84
1.8
4.68
2.5
yoy growth (%)
57.58
-61.48
86.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.36
-0.8
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.26
0.83
2.64
2.11
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.53
-0.24
-0.63
-0.59
Working capital
0.38
-3.25
3.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
57.58
-61.48
86.73
Op profit growth
-7,242.37
-100.57
0.06
EBIT growth
130.86
-56.48
33.05
Net profit growth
192.07
-70.49
32.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
53.92
22.22
12.02
5.48
4.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.92
22.22
12.02
5.48
4.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.73
0.75
2.12
1.28
0.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Anshu Goel
Executive Director
Neha Anshu Goel
Non Executive Director
Vedant Goel
Independent Director
Rohan Wekhande
Chairman & Independent Directo
Amar Raykantiwar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vanshita Sharma
Non Executive Director
Dhananjay Goel
Reports by Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
Summary
Alphalogic Techsys Limited was incorporated as a Technology Services Provider Company on December 13, 2018 in Pune. The Company provides clients with Information Technology Consulting services, offering end-to-end technology solutions and support. The Companys clients range from start-ups to established companies, and are engaged in Healthcare, SaaS Software Application, E-commerce, Fintech, Social Networking, and other industries. The Company provides a wide range of services, including, Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development, UI/UX Consulting, DevOps Services, Business Intelligence, Product Strategy, Cloud Services , Data Analytics Services and other IT based Services. The Company has mastered agile development process, developing over 100 world-class applications. Each phase of its process focus on continuous improvement, collaboration, quality, and getting tested shipable product to the market. The Company use agile methodologies like Scrum and Kanban to build amazing applications for the clients. Company has mastered agile development process over the years, developing 100+ world-class applications. The Company has been an early adopter of Cloud Solutions and Services. The services have been designed with a cloud-first philosophy. The Company offer a range of cloud solutions to clients to help them in their digital transformation journey. The services include, cloud advisory, cloud implementation, cloud migration, iaaS solutions and develops services
Read More
The Alphalogic Techsys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹135.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is ₹851.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is 269.9 and 23.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alphalogic Techsys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is ₹53.16 and ₹310.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.86%, 3 Years at 97.30%, 1 Year at 147.93%, 6 Month at -36.16%, 3 Month at -13.63% and 1 Month at -2.77%.
