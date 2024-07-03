iifl-logo-icon 1
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Share Price

135.95
(0.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:01:00 PM

  • Open141.65
  • Day's High141.65
  • 52 Wk High310.1
  • Prev. Close134.95
  • Day's Low132
  • 52 Wk Low 53.16
  • Turnover (lac)22.19
  • P/E269.9
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5.69
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)851.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

141.65

Prev. Close

134.95

Turnover(Lac.)

22.19

Day's High

141.65

Day's Low

132

52 Week's High

310.1

52 Week's Low

53.16

Book Value

5.69

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

851.28

P/E

269.9

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jun, 2024

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:11 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.78%

Non-Promoter- 26.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.54

18.85

11.29

2.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7

6.84

6.64

8.01

Net Worth

31.54

25.69

17.93

10.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.84

1.8

4.68

2.5

yoy growth (%)

57.58

-61.48

86.73

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.36

-0.8

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.26

0.83

2.64

2.11

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.53

-0.24

-0.63

-0.59

Working capital

0.38

-3.25

3.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

57.58

-61.48

86.73

Op profit growth

-7,242.37

-100.57

0.06

EBIT growth

130.86

-56.48

33.05

Net profit growth

192.07

-70.49

32.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

53.92

22.22

12.02

5.48

4.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.92

22.22

12.02

5.48

4.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.73

0.75

2.12

1.28

0.79

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alphalogic Techsys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Anshu Goel

Executive Director

Neha Anshu Goel

Non Executive Director

Vedant Goel

Independent Director

Rohan Wekhande

Chairman & Independent Directo

Amar Raykantiwar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vanshita Sharma

Non Executive Director

Dhananjay Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alphalogic Techsys Ltd

Summary

Alphalogic Techsys Limited was incorporated as a Technology Services Provider Company on December 13, 2018 in Pune. The Company provides clients with Information Technology Consulting services, offering end-to-end technology solutions and support. The Companys clients range from start-ups to established companies, and are engaged in Healthcare, SaaS Software Application, E-commerce, Fintech, Social Networking, and other industries. The Company provides a wide range of services, including, Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development, UI/UX Consulting, DevOps Services, Business Intelligence, Product Strategy, Cloud Services , Data Analytics Services and other IT based Services. The Company has mastered agile development process, developing over 100 world-class applications. Each phase of its process focus on continuous improvement, collaboration, quality, and getting tested shipable product to the market. The Company use agile methodologies like Scrum and Kanban to build amazing applications for the clients. Company has mastered agile development process over the years, developing 100+ world-class applications. The Company has been an early adopter of Cloud Solutions and Services. The services have been designed with a cloud-first philosophy. The Company offer a range of cloud solutions to clients to help them in their digital transformation journey. The services include, cloud advisory, cloud implementation, cloud migration, iaaS solutions and develops services
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alphalogic Techsys Ltd share price today?

The Alphalogic Techsys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹135.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is ₹851.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is 269.9 and 23.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alphalogic Techsys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is ₹53.16 and ₹310.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd?

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.86%, 3 Years at 97.30%, 1 Year at 147.93%, 6 Month at -36.16%, 3 Month at -13.63% and 1 Month at -2.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.22 %

