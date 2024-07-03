Summary

Alphalogic Techsys Limited was incorporated as a Technology Services Provider Company on December 13, 2018 in Pune. The Company provides clients with Information Technology Consulting services, offering end-to-end technology solutions and support. The Companys clients range from start-ups to established companies, and are engaged in Healthcare, SaaS Software Application, E-commerce, Fintech, Social Networking, and other industries. The Company provides a wide range of services, including, Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development, UI/UX Consulting, DevOps Services, Business Intelligence, Product Strategy, Cloud Services , Data Analytics Services and other IT based Services. The Company has mastered agile development process, developing over 100 world-class applications. Each phase of its process focus on continuous improvement, collaboration, quality, and getting tested shipable product to the market. The Company use agile methodologies like Scrum and Kanban to build amazing applications for the clients. Company has mastered agile development process over the years, developing 100+ world-class applications. The Company has been an early adopter of Cloud Solutions and Services. The services have been designed with a cloud-first philosophy. The Company offer a range of cloud solutions to clients to help them in their digital transformation journey. The services include, cloud advisory, cloud implementation, cloud migration, iaaS solutions and develops services

