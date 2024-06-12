AGM 06/07/2024 This is to inform that the Board has fixed the date for sixth (06th) Annual General Meeting to be held on 06th July 2024 on Saturday at 04:00 P.M. This is to inform that the Board has fixed the cut off and book closure date with respect to its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Please find attached, the proceedings of the Sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Saturday, 06th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Submission of 06th AGM e-voting Results of the Company under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.07.2024)