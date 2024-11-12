Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Alphalogic Techsys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to: - 1) Consider and Approve the Un-Audited Financials for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today, 12th November, 2024, which commenced at 02:00 PM. and concluded at 04:10 P.M, The following items were discussed in the meeting: - 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Other Business Matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 47 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the copies of extract of unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as published in the Newspapers on Thursday, November 14, 2024 and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Alphalogic Techsys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to:- 1. Consider and Approve the Un-Audited Financials (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and 2. Other agenda items. Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today, 16th July, 2024, which commenced at 5:45 P.M. and concluded at 9:45 P.M. The following items were discussed in the meeting: -1. Allotment of 1,41,33,695 Bonus Equity Shares in the Ratio 14:48, i.e., 14 (Fourteen) equity shares of nominal value of Rs. 05/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid up for every 48 (Forty- Eight) existing equity shares held of nominal value of Rs. 05/- (Rupees Five only) each, to the eligible members whose name appear in the register of members/ list of beneficial owners as on Saturday, 13th July, 2024, being the record date fixed for this purpose. 2. Other Business Matters.

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 9 Jun 2024

Alphalogic Techsys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 12th June 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to: - 1. Proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities 2. To consider revise and approve the increase of Authorized Share Capital and alteration in Capital Clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company. The company hitherto on 22nd May 2024 passed a board resolution to increase authorized share capital from Rs. 260000000/- to Rs. 320000000/ subject to approval of shareholders. However a revision of the same will be taken up in the proposed board meeting on 12th June 2024. 3. Other agenda items. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today, 12th June, 2024, which commenced at 03:00 PM. and concluded at 05:50 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 10 May 2024

Alphalogic Techsys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to: - 1. Consider & approve the Annual Audited Financials (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Consider & approve increase in Authorized Share Capital and alteration in Capital Clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Consider & declaration of issue of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders subject to rules and regulations of exchange if any. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approval of Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financials Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital from 26,00,00,000.00 to 32,00,00,000.00 3. Issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 14:48. 4. Approval of Internal Audit Report. 5. Other Business Matters. In the meeting of board of directors held on May 22, 2024, the board recommended issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 14:48 i.e. 14 bonus shares of Rs. 05 each for every 48 shares held by the shareholders. This issue is subject to approval of the shareholders and competent authorities. The record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholder for bonus issue shall be communicated at a later date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Consideration and approval of the conversion of all the outstanding 7,70,000 warrants into 7,70,000 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 05/- each by way of preferential allotment to the promoter category pursuant to exercise of their right of conversion of warrants into Equity Shares and accordingly the Board of Directors have allotted 7,70,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 05/- each fully paid up on account of conversion. Post conversion of warrants, the allottees are also entitled for 2,56,666 number of bonus shares reserved for outstanding convertible warrants in the ratio of 1:3 and accordingly 2,56,666 bonus Equity Shares have also been allotted on 7,70,000 Equity Shares post conversion of warrants. Consideration and approval of the conversion of the outstanding 770000 warrants into equity shares by way of preferential allotment. Post conversion of warrants, the allottees are also entitled for 256666 number of bonus shares reserved for outstanding convertible warrants in the ratio 1:3 and accordingly 256666 bonus equity shares have also been allotted on 770000 equity shares post conversion of warrants.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024