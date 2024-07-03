Alphalogic Techsys Ltd Summary

Alphalogic Techsys Limited was incorporated as a Technology Services Provider Company on December 13, 2018 in Pune. The Company provides clients with Information Technology Consulting services, offering end-to-end technology solutions and support. The Companys clients range from start-ups to established companies, and are engaged in Healthcare, SaaS Software Application, E-commerce, Fintech, Social Networking, and other industries. The Company provides a wide range of services, including, Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development, UI/UX Consulting, DevOps Services, Business Intelligence, Product Strategy, Cloud Services , Data Analytics Services and other IT based Services. The Company has mastered agile development process, developing over 100 world-class applications. Each phase of its process focus on continuous improvement, collaboration, quality, and getting tested shipable product to the market. The Company use agile methodologies like Scrum and Kanban to build amazing applications for the clients. Company has mastered agile development process over the years, developing 100+ world-class applications. The Company has been an early adopter of Cloud Solutions and Services. The services have been designed with a cloud-first philosophy. The Company offer a range of cloud solutions to clients to help them in their digital transformation journey. The services include, cloud advisory, cloud implementation, cloud migration, iaaS solutions and develops services. The Company work with the leaders in cloud computing space like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.With years of experience in new-age technologies like React JS, Angular JS, Ruby on Rails etc., the Company offer clients unmatched value on their investments. The services include Enterprise Portals, Web Portals, Content Management Systems, Responsive Apps, E-commerce Portals and Custom Applications. The Company specialize in delivering to clients mobility solutions that include applications for Android, iOS and cross platform. The Mobile Apps Development offerings include enterprise apps, social apps and consumer apps. The offerings include strategy and consulting for business case identification, Data Discovery, Artificial Intelligence Platform Solutions with Data Dictionary and Defining Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Intelligent Process Automation.The Companys key focus areas is to help clients achieve their business goals through technology. The Company help clients go digital by offering them end-to-end product development services. Its expert digital strategists work closely with clients to understand their objectives and define success. Once the strategy understand the clients objectives, with the help of team of designers, developers and analysts, the Company create products which not only look visually good but also are simple to use for the software. It specialize in digital product strategy and consulting in such a way that the consulting give clients simple solutions to the most complex problems.The Company made a public issue of 7,36,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 6.18 Crore in September, 2019. The Company has formed Alphalogic Trademart Limited and Skillbit Software Inc. (USA) as Wholly Owned Subsidiaries in 2020-21.