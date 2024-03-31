Dear Shareholders,

We are delighted to present the Sixth (06th) Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL%RESULTS

The performance of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is summarized below:

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated As on 31st March As on 31st March 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from Operations and Other Income 774.78 503.68 5565.04 2296.66 Profit/ (Loss) before depreciation and tax 388.79 256.61 711.18 557.57 Less: - Depreciation 1.13 2.63 12.13 11.06 Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax 387.66 253.98 699.05 546.50 Less: - Tax Expenses for Current Year 95.14 66.34 169.99 139.38 Less: - Deferred Tax (1.36) (1.39) 0.59 (0.64) Less: - Excess/(Short) provision of earlier Years written off (0.13) - (0.47) - Profit after Tax 294.01 189.03 528.94 407.76 Total Other Comprehensive Income 154.72 (72.98) 154.72 (72.99) Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 448.73 116.05 683.66 334.78 Total Comprehensive income for the period attributable to Controlling Interest - - 568.97 267.71 Non-Controlling Interest - - 114.69 67.07 Profit / (Loss) Carried to Balance Sheet 448.73 116.05 683.66 334.78 Earnings per share (EPS) Basic 0.62 0.40 1.12 0.87 Diluted 0.61 0.39 1.11 0.84

OPERATIONS

Standalone and Consolidated

During the year under review, Revenue from Operations and Other Income of the Company stood at Rs. 774.78 Lacs on Standalone basis in comparison to Rs. 503.68 Lacs in the previous year, showing an increase in business activities of the Company.

The Profit before tax has increased by Rs. 133.68 Lacs showing Rs. 387.66 Lacs in current year, which leads to an increase in profit after tax of Rs. 104.98 Lacs showing Profit after tax of Rs. 294.01 Lacs.

During the year under review, Revenue from Operations and Other Income of the Company stood at Rs. 5565.04 Lacs on Consolidated basis, and Profit before tax was Rs. 699.05 Lacs in current year, which leads to a profit after tax of Rs. 528.94 Lacs.

2. DIVIDEND

The company is planning to venture into and is setting up Industrial unit for manufacturing of 150 KLPD Ethanol Product, DDGS and other allied products at Chandrapur (Tadali) Growth Centre, MIDC Chandrapur. the company will require huge Investments and therefore, looking at the availability of investment opportunities within the company itself, your board has decided not to recommend dividend to the shareholders for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

3. AMOUNT%TRANSFERRED%TO%RESERVE

The company has transferred an amount of Rs. 20,28,325.00 towards issuance of Bonus Shares to the warrant holders post conversion of warrants into equity shares during the financial year under review. Out of Rs. 20,28,325.00 reserve created as mentioned above, Rs. 7,44,995.00 was capitalized on issuance of 1,48,999 bonus equity shares allotted to warrant holders on conversion of 4,47,000 warrants in the ratio of 1:3.

*After the closure of financial year: The balance reserve of Rs. 12,83,330.00 was capitalized on issuance of2,56,666 bonus equity shares allotted to warrant holders on conversion of 7,70,000 warrants in the ratio of 1:3.

4. CHANGE IN NATURE%OF%BUSINESS

There was no change in nature of Business of the Company during the year under review.

5. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

6. SHARE%CAPITAL

The authorized share capital as on 31st March 2024 is Rs. 26,00,00,000/- (Twenty-Six Crores) divided into 5,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 05 each.

The paid-up share capital of the company as on 31st March 2024 is Rs. 23,72,54,420.00/- (Rupees Twenty-Three Crores Seventy-Two Lakhs Fifty-Four Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty) divided into 4,74,50,884 equity shares of Rs. 05 each.

During the year under review, the authorized share capital of the company has increased from Rs. 21,00,00,000/- divided into 4,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 05 each to Rs. 26,00,00,000/- divided into 5,20,00,000/- equity shares of Rs. 05 each on 07th December 2023.

The Company has made bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:3 and has allotted 1,17,12,118 equity shares of Rs. 05 each on 23rd December 2023.

The company, on approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11th November 2022, had issued 25,00,000 convertible share warrants. The company has converted 4,47,000 warrants and subsequently issued 4,47,000 equity shares and 1,48,999 Bonus Shares (reserved for warrant holders in the ratio 1:3) on 14th February 2024. The number of warrants outstanding as on 31.03.2024 is 7,70,000.

7. HUMAN RESOURCE & EMPLOYEE RELATIONS

Employee relations were harmonious throughout the year. The Board wishes to place on record their sincere appreciation to the co-operation extended by all the employees in maintaining cordial relations.

8. CORPORATE%GOVERNANCE

Integrity and transparency are key factors to our corporate governance practices to ensure that we achieve and will retain the trust of our stakeholders at all times. Corporate governance is about maximizing shareholder value legally, ethically and sustainably. At Alphalogic, our Board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of the term. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in international corporate governance. We also endeavor to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions. The detailed Corporate Governance Report form a part of this Board Report as "Annexure A".

9. MANAGEMENT%DISCUSSION%&%ANALYSIS% REPORT

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 and schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed and marked as "Annexure B".

10. DIRECTORS. RESPONSIBILITIES%STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013:

i. That in the preparation of the annual accounts for financial year ended 31st March, 2024; the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

ii. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period.

iii. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v. That the Directors have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively;

vi. That the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

11. DIRECTORS%AND%KEY%MANAGERIAL%PERSONNEL

a) Retirement by Rotation

Mr. Vedant Goel (DIN 08290832), Director of the Company retires by rotation in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company and being eligible to offer himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

b) Change in Directors

- Mr. Pawan Bansal having DIN: 00312962 tendered his resignation from the company with effect from 11th August 2023.

- Mr. Dhananjay Subhash Goel having DIN: 08290798 has been appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company with effect from 11th August 2023.

- Mr. Amar Raykantiwar having DIN: 09438320 has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors with effect from 11th August 2023.

Disclosures by Directors

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e., in Form MBP- 1 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. All Independent Directors have also given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act. Details of the proposal for appointment/re- appointment of Directors are mentioned in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

c) Appointment of Company Secretary

During the year under review, Abhishek Shrivastav having PAN: KOSPS3671R resigned as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company with effect from 11th August 2023 and Miss. Vanshika Sharma having PAN: HGOPS5521P was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 12th August 2023.

12. SUBSIDIARIES.%JOINTVENTURES%AND%ASSOCIATES

During the year under review and after closure of Financial Year the below mentioned changes took place for the following Subsidiaries of the company -

S.No. Particulars Status 1. Alphalogic Industries Limited (Formerly known as Alphalogic Trademart Limited) Subsidiary Company - During F.Y. 2023-24, Alphalogic Industries Limited made a public issue of 13,41,600 shares at Rs. 96 per share aggregating to Rs. 1287.93 Lakhs and subsequently listed on the SME platform of BSE on 14th July 2024. - During F.Y. 2023-24, Alphalogic Industries Limited made a Bonus Issue of 50,94,600 shares of Rupees 10 each in the ratio 1:1. 2. Faraday Digital Inc {Formerly known as Skillbit Software Inc. (USA)} Subsidiary Company The Board of Directors have discussed and approved on August 11, 2023, closure of its Subsidiary Company, Faraday Digital Inc. based in the state of Wyoming, USA. For the Financial Year 2022-23, Faraday Digital Inc. did not have any active business operations and its closure does not have any impact on the turnover/revenue and profitability of the Company. On 22nd December 2023, Faraday Digital Inc. has been Liquidated and closed permanently.

During the year under review the company has no joint ventures or Associate Companies except the subsidiaries formed in the F.Y. 2020-21 with the objective of enhancing and diversifying Companys business to different economic sectors providing large customer base, over the years to come. The consolidated statement of account for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 in form of AOC-1 has been attached as "Annexure C" to the Directors Report.

13. NUMBER%OF%MEETINGS%OF%THEBOARD

Ten Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year 2023-24:

S.No. Date of Meeting Directors Present 1 12th May 2023 06 2 11th August 2023 06 3 07th November 2023 06 4 23rd December 2023 06 5 14th February 2024 06

The intervening gap between any two Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Separate Meeting of Independent Directors:

As stipulated by the Code of Independent Directors under the Companies Act, 2013; a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on February 14th, 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the entire Board. The Independent Directors also reviewed the quality, contents and timeliness of the flow of information between the Management and the Board and its Committees which is necessary to effectively and reasonably perform and discharge their duties.

14. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

S.No. Type of Meeting Date of Meeting 1 Annual General Meeting (AGM) 23rd September 2023 2 Resolution passed via Postal Ballot 07th December 2023

15. CODE%OF%CONDUCT

The Company has laid down a code of conduct for all Board members and Senior Management and Independent Directors of the Company. All the Board members including Independent Directors and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct.

16. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) and 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

17. BOARD%EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors and Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

18. COMMITTEES%OF%THE%BOARD

As on March 31, 2024, the Board had Four committees: the audit committee, the nomination and remuneration committee, the stakeholders relationship committee and the management committee. The committees consist of optimum number of independent directors as required under the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

A. Composition of Audit Committee

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on June 24, 2019 constituted an Audit Committee in compliance with the provision of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013.

S. No. DIN/ PAN Name of Director/ KMP Designation No. of Meetings Attended 1. 00312962 Mr. Pawan Bansal** Non-Executive Independent Director 02 2. 08197194 Mr. Rohan Kishor Wekhande Non-Executive Independent Director 04 3. 08290775 Mr. Anshu Goel Executive Director 04 4. 09438320 Mr. Amar Raykantiwar** Non-Executive Independent Director/Chairperson 02

*Company Secretary shall act as the secretary of this Committee.

During the year under review, 4 (Four) meetings of the Audit Committee were held on 12th May 2023, 11th August 2023, 07th November 2023 and 14th February 2024.

**Mr. Pawan Bansal resigned from the Board of Directors and Audit Committee and subsequently Mr. Amar Raykantiwar was appointed as the Chairperson and Member of Audit Committee with effect from 11th August 2023.

B. Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on June 24, 2019 constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee in compliance with the provision of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013.

S. No DIN/ PAN Name of Director/ KMP Designation No. of Meetings Attended 1. 00312962 Mr. Pawan Bansal** Non-Executive - Independent Director 01 2. 08197194 Mr. Rohan Kishor Wekhande Non-Executive - Independent Director/Chairperson 02 3. 08290832 Mr. Vedant Goel Non-Executive - NonIndependent Director 02 4. 09438320 Mr. Amar Raykantiwar** Non-Executive - Independent Director 01

*Company Secretary shall act as the secretary of this Committee.

During the year under review, 2 (Two) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on 11th August 2023 and 23rd December 2023.

**Mr. Pawan Bansal resigned from the Board of Directors and Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subsequently Mr. Amar Raykantiwar was appointed as the Chairperson and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee with effect from 11th August 2023. Mr. Rohan Kishor Wekhande was appointed as the Chairperson of Nomination and Remuneration Committee with effect from 07th November 2023.

C. Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Board of Directors in its meetings held on June 24, 2019 constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee in compliance with the provision of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013.

S. No. DIN/ PAN Name of Director/ KMP Designation No. of Meetings Attended 1. 00312962 Mr. Pawan Bansal** Non-Executive - Independent Director 00 2. 08197194 Mr. Rohan Kishor Wekhande Non-Executive - Independent Director 01 3. 08290775 Mr. Anshu Goel Managing Director 01 4. 09438320 Mr. Amar Raykantiwar** Non-Executive - Independent Director/Chairperson 01

*Company Secretary shall act as the secretary of this Committee.

During the year under review, 1 (One) meeting of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee was held on 14th February 2024.

**Mr. Pawan Bansal resigned from the Board of Directors and Stakeholders Relationship Committee and subsequently Mr. Amar Raykantiwar was appointed as the Chairperson and Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee with effect from 11th August 2023.

D. Composition of Management Committee

The Board of Directors in its meetings held on April 01, 2020 constituted a Management Committee in compliance with the provision of Section 179 of Companies Act, 2013.

S. No. DIN/ PAN Name of Director/ KMP Designation No. of Meetings Attended 1. 08290775 Mr. Anshu Goel Executive Director 04 2. 08290823 Ms. Neha Anshu Goel Executive Director 04

During the year under review, 4 (Four) meetings of the Management Committee was held on 12th May 2023, 11th August 2023, 07th November 2023 and 14th February 2024.

19. INTERNAL%FINANCIAL%CONTROLS

Your Company has appointed Mr. Anand Acharya as its Internal Auditor. The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of fraud, error reporting mechanisms, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

Mr. Lakshya Chamaria resigned as the Internal Auditor of the Company and subsequently Mr. Anand Acharya was appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from 11th August 2023.

20. PARTICULARS%OF%LOANS.%GUARANTEES%OR%INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

21. RELATED%PARTY%TRANSACTIONS

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the Financial Year 2023-24 were on Arms Length Basis and were in the Ordinary Course of business. There were no materially significant Related Party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All Related Party Transactions were approved by the Audit Committee on omnibus basis or otherwise, and the Board. The transactions entered into by the company are audited. The Company has developed a Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC-2, is appended as "Annexure D" to the Board report. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: https: //investors.alphalogicinc.com/policies.

22. MATERIAL%CHANGES%AND%COMMITMENT%BETWEEN%THE%END%OF%FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF THE BOARD REPORT

1. Company made Allotment of 7,70,000 Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 42/- (Rupees Forty-Two only) per Equity share on receipt of balance amount at the rate of Rs. 31.5/- per Equity Share (75% of total consideration). Company also made Allotment of 2,56,666 bonus Equity Shares on 7,70,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to the conversion of warrants into Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:3 out of reserves created for warrant holders towards issuance of bonus shares to them post conversion.

2. The Company has signed the Supplier Agreement on April 10, 2024 with M/s Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of Grain Based Distillery Plant to produce Ethanol.

Apart from the above change, there were no Material Changes and Commitment between the end of Financial Year and Date of the Board Report.

23. CONSERVATION, OF. ENERGY,. TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION. AND. FOREIGN. EXCHANGE EARNINGS/.OUTGO.

The provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption do not apply to the Company. Accordingly, these particulars have not been provided.

During the year under review, the foreign exchange earnings were Rs. 30,92,910.89 (Previous Year Rs. 1,02,55,650.00/-). No foreign exchange expenditure was made during the year.

24. PARTICULARS%OF%THE%EMPLOYEES%AND%RELATED%DISCLOSURES

None of the employee has received remuneration exceeding the limit as stated in Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, are given in the "Annexure E" forming part of this report.

25. POLICY%ON%DIRECTORS.APPOINTMENT%AND%REMUNERATION

The policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under sub- section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board, is placed on website of the company at https://investors.alphalogicinc.com/policies and the salient features of the same appended as "Annexure F" forming part of this report.

26. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism which also incorporates a Whistle Blower Policy in line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to report genuine concerns or grievances. The Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at https: //investors.alphalogicinc.com/policies.

27. RISKMANAGEMENT%POLICY

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of the Company has formed a Risk Management Policy for the Company to identify elements of risk and monitor the Risk and establish control.

28. CORPORATE%SOCIAL_RESPONSIBILITY%fCSR)

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company.

29. AUDITORS%&%AUDITORS> REPORT

The Company has Appointed M/s. Patki & Soman, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 107830W) as Statutory auditor of the company to hold office from the conclusion of First Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of the Sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in the year 2024. The Company has received a certificate of eligibility from the statutory auditors in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Act. There is no requirement for ratification of auditors in this Annual General Meeting as per the provision of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended. Further, the notes referred to by the Auditors in their Report are self-explanatory and hence do not require any explanation.

30. REPORTING%OF_FRAUDS_BY% AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

31. SECRET ARIAL%AUDIT

Pursuant to the ICSI Guidelines with respect to certification and audit applicable on the company and provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed CS Sudhanshu Panigrahi, Practicing Company Secretary being eligible and peer reviewed to undertake the Secretarial Audit and other listing certifications of the Company from the financial year 2022-23. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as "Annexure G" forming part of this report.

32. SIGNIFICANT%AND%MATERIAL%ORDERS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulator or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status of the Company and future operations.

33. ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the company is provided on the website of the company at https://investors.alphalogicinc.com/annual- return-eform-mgt-7.

34. SECRETARIAL% STANDARDS

The Directors state that the applicable secretarial standards i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meeting of the Board of Directors and General Meeting, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

35. INVESTOR%EDUCATIONAND%PROTECTIONFUND%(IEPF)

During the year under review, the provision of section 125(2) of Companies Act, 2013 does not apply as the company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF) established by Central Government of India.

36. COSTAUDITORAND.MAINTENANCEOFCOST.RECORDS:

The Company is not required to maintain cost accounts and records as specified under section-148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

37. DETAILSOFDIFFERENCESBETWEENAMOUNTOFTHEVALUATIONDONEATTHETIME OF. ONE. TIME. SETTLEMENT. AND. THE. VALUATION. DONE. WHILE. TAKING. LOAN. FROM THE BANKS.OR.FINANCIAL.INSTITUTIONS.ALONG.WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

Your company had not made any one-time settlement with any of its lenders.

38. DETAILS. OF. APPLICATIONS. MADE. OR. ANY. PROCEEDING. PENDING UNDER. THE INSOLVENCY.AND.BANKRUPTCY.CODE2016:

There were no applications made during the financial year 2023-24 by or against the company and there are no proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

39. DISCLOSURE_UNDER_THE_SEXUAL_HARASSMENT_OF_WOMEN_AT_WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION .AND .REDRESSAL) .ACT,.2013:

In accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") the Company has a Policy with zero tolerance for any misconduct related to sexual harassment of women at workplace. During the year under review, there were no complaints received under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

40. DISCLOSURES

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in companys premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment and for this purpose the company has in place a robust policy, aiming to obtain the complaints, investigate and prevent any kind of harassment of employees at all levels. For the current financial year end, no complaint was received by the company.

41. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to all of the employees of the Company for their stupendous efforts as well as their collective contribution during the year. The Directors would also like to thank the shareholders, customers, suppliers, bankers and all other business associates and the Government authorities for their continuous support given to the Company and their confidence in the management.