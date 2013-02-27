iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Balance Sheet

147.25
(-0.30%)
Feb 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.81

9.81

9.55

9.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

232.95

220.19

175.95

192.75

Net Worth

242.76

230

185.5

202.3

Minority Interest

Debt

12.46

34.71

33.45

52.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

10.03

12.22

0

3.82

Total Liabilities

265.25

276.93

218.95

258.49

Fixed Assets

6.25

6.45

1.28

1.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

215.42

212.93

181.48

204.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

2.5

0

Networking Capital

25.22

50.06

29.79

47.42

Inventories

0

23.75

5.26

20.04

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.01

0.04

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

28.72

30.32

28.22

34.82

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.31

-0.23

-3.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.51

-3.71

-3.5

-4.04

Cash

18.36

7.49

3.88

5.58

Total Assets

265.25

276.93

218.93

258.5

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.