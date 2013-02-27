Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.81
9.81
9.55
9.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
232.95
220.19
175.95
192.75
Net Worth
242.76
230
185.5
202.3
Minority Interest
Debt
12.46
34.71
33.45
52.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.03
12.22
0
3.82
Total Liabilities
265.25
276.93
218.95
258.49
Fixed Assets
6.25
6.45
1.28
1.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
215.42
212.93
181.48
204.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
2.5
0
Networking Capital
25.22
50.06
29.79
47.42
Inventories
0
23.75
5.26
20.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.01
0.04
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.72
30.32
28.22
34.82
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.31
-0.23
-3.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.51
-3.71
-3.5
-4.04
Cash
18.36
7.49
3.88
5.58
Total Assets
265.25
276.93
218.93
258.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.