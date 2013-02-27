iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Key Ratios

147.25
(-0.30%)
Feb 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.76

-44.48

Op profit growth

-13.28

-7.72

EBIT growth

34.5

104.09

Net profit growth

59.2

73.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-20.35

-19.3

-11.61

EBIT margin

54.33

33.22

9.03

Net profit margin

49.8

25.72

8.23

RoCE

6.88

6.77

RoNW

1.98

1.53

RoA

1.57

1.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

33.88

11.44

6.34

Dividend per share

1

5

4.5

Cash EPS

43.83

11.98

7

Book value per share

675.29

202.06

195.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

12.75

47.6

73.26

Tax payout

1.44

-2.76

-1.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.7

88.45

Inventory days

26.99

0.3

Creditor days

-13.91

-22.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.14

-4.91

-13.93

Net debt / equity

0.18

0.31

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

-6.6

-6.88

0.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.04

-97.3

-100.82

Employee costs

-8.6

-6.47

-3.56

Other costs

-25.69

-15.52

-7.21

