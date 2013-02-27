Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
10.13
8.41
3.9
3.69
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.14
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
0.04
0
0.2
-0.65
Working capital
10.07
-4.74
1.35
-21.56
Other operating items
Operating
20.06
3.53
5.42
-18.54
Capital expenditure
0.09
0.71
0.17
0.04
Free cash flow
20.16
4.24
5.59
-18.5
Equity raised
296.95
275.58
275.32
276.22
Investing
-6.22
47.31
-17.7
29.02
Financing
-12.28
45.36
-12.7
13.31
Dividends paid
1.74
3.68
3.31
2.95
Net in cash
300.34
376.18
253.83
302.99
