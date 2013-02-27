iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

147.25
(-0.30%)
Feb 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

10.13

8.41

3.9

3.69

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.14

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

0.04

0

0.2

-0.65

Working capital

10.07

-4.74

1.35

-21.56

Other operating items

Operating

20.06

3.53

5.42

-18.54

Capital expenditure

0.09

0.71

0.17

0.04

Free cash flow

20.16

4.24

5.59

-18.5

Equity raised

296.95

275.58

275.32

276.22

Investing

-6.22

47.31

-17.7

29.02

Financing

-12.28

45.36

-12.7

13.31

Dividends paid

1.74

3.68

3.31

2.95

Net in cash

300.34

376.18

253.83

302.99

