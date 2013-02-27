iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

147.25
(-0.30%)
Feb 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

22.56

22.35

64.65

89.15

yoy growth (%)

0.93

-65.42

-27.48

-91.45

Raw materials

-22.21

-22.3

-64.93

-88.28

As % of sales

98.47

99.79

100.43

99.01

Employee costs

-2.28

-2.25

-2.26

-1.59

As % of sales

10.14

10.08

3.5

1.78

Other costs

-7.44

-5.44

-4.55

-3.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.98

24.35

7.04

4.21

Operating profit

-9.38

-7.65

-7.1

-4.47

OPM

-41.6

-34.22

-10.99

-5.01

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.14

-0.03

-0.02

Interest expense

-4.23

-2.29

-0.42

-0.68

Other income

23.92

18.5

11.47

8.88

Profit before tax

10.13

8.41

3.9

3.69

Taxes

0.04

0

0.2

-0.65

Tax rate

0.39

0.05

5.3

-17.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.17

8.42

4.11

3.03

Exceptional items

0.01

0

0

0

Net profit

10.18

8.42

4.11

3.03

yoy growth (%)

20.98

104.66

35.44

-97.93

NPM

45.15

37.66

6.36

3.4

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.