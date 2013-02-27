Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
22.56
22.35
64.65
89.15
yoy growth (%)
0.93
-65.42
-27.48
-91.45
Raw materials
-22.21
-22.3
-64.93
-88.28
As % of sales
98.47
99.79
100.43
99.01
Employee costs
-2.28
-2.25
-2.26
-1.59
As % of sales
10.14
10.08
3.5
1.78
Other costs
-7.44
-5.44
-4.55
-3.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.98
24.35
7.04
4.21
Operating profit
-9.38
-7.65
-7.1
-4.47
OPM
-41.6
-34.22
-10.99
-5.01
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.14
-0.03
-0.02
Interest expense
-4.23
-2.29
-0.42
-0.68
Other income
23.92
18.5
11.47
8.88
Profit before tax
10.13
8.41
3.9
3.69
Taxes
0.04
0
0.2
-0.65
Tax rate
0.39
0.05
5.3
-17.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.17
8.42
4.11
3.03
Exceptional items
0.01
0
0
0
Net profit
10.18
8.42
4.11
3.03
yoy growth (%)
20.98
104.66
35.44
-97.93
NPM
45.15
37.66
6.36
3.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.