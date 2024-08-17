iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Share Price

147.25
(-0.30%)
Feb 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

149.45

Prev. Close

147.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

149.45

Day's Low

146.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

253.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.65

P/E

262.95

EPS

0.56

Divi. Yield

0

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.81

9.81

9.55

9.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

232.95

220.19

175.95

192.75

Net Worth

242.76

230

185.5

202.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

22.56

22.35

64.65

89.15

yoy growth (%)

0.93

-65.42

-27.48

-91.45

Raw materials

-22.21

-22.3

-64.93

-88.28

As % of sales

98.47

99.79

100.43

99.01

Employee costs

-2.28

-2.25

-2.26

-1.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

10.13

8.41

3.9

3.69

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.14

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

0.04

0

0.2

-0.65

Working capital

10.07

-4.74

1.35

-21.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.93

-65.42

-27.48

-91.45

Op profit growth

22.69

7.64

58.86

-128.02

EBIT growth

34.1

147.42

-1.25

-71.18

Net profit growth

20.98

104.66

35.44

-97.93

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

JAGDISH CHAND RANA

Managing Director

NARESH KUMAR BAJAJ

Managing Director

VIKRAM KUMAR BAJAJ

Director

ASHWINI KUMAR BAJAJ

Director

MOHIT SATYANAND

Director

KAMAL BUDHIRAJA

Company Secretary

TUSHAR GOEL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd

Summary

Amrit Enterprises was incorporated in Mar.85 as a public limited company. It was promoted by N K Bajaj, D K Khaitan, J K Khaitan and Pavan Khaitan, the promoters of Amrit Banaspati Company and Amrit Agro Industries. They belong to a business family engaged in the manufacture of vanaspati, refined oils, paper, potato chips, etc.Earlier, the company was engaged in trading of edible oils. In 1993, it diversified its activities and started manufacturing HDPE containers at Raipura, Punjab, for packing purposes. Commercial production of this plant commenced in Apr.93. The unit is a small-scale unit with a capacity to process 200 tpa of plastic granules. It further diversified its activities to set up a plant to manufacture 40 tpd of vanaspati and refined oils at Raipura. The company came out with a public issue of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 300 lac.During 1999-2000, the company expanded its capacity from 80 TPD to 100 TPD and the total capacity as on March,2003 was 150 TPD.The company has launched Soya Refined Oil in small packs under the brand name Gaurav and it has been well accepted in the market. It is also planning to launch new products in the near future.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.