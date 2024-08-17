Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹149.45
Prev. Close₹147.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹149.45
Day's Low₹146.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹253.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.65
P/E262.95
EPS0.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.81
9.81
9.55
9.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
232.95
220.19
175.95
192.75
Net Worth
242.76
230
185.5
202.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
22.56
22.35
64.65
89.15
yoy growth (%)
0.93
-65.42
-27.48
-91.45
Raw materials
-22.21
-22.3
-64.93
-88.28
As % of sales
98.47
99.79
100.43
99.01
Employee costs
-2.28
-2.25
-2.26
-1.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
10.13
8.41
3.9
3.69
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.14
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
0.04
0
0.2
-0.65
Working capital
10.07
-4.74
1.35
-21.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.93
-65.42
-27.48
-91.45
Op profit growth
22.69
7.64
58.86
-128.02
EBIT growth
34.1
147.42
-1.25
-71.18
Net profit growth
20.98
104.66
35.44
-97.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
JAGDISH CHAND RANA
Managing Director
NARESH KUMAR BAJAJ
Managing Director
VIKRAM KUMAR BAJAJ
Director
ASHWINI KUMAR BAJAJ
Director
MOHIT SATYANAND
Director
KAMAL BUDHIRAJA
Company Secretary
TUSHAR GOEL
Reports by Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd
Summary
Amrit Enterprises was incorporated in Mar.85 as a public limited company. It was promoted by N K Bajaj, D K Khaitan, J K Khaitan and Pavan Khaitan, the promoters of Amrit Banaspati Company and Amrit Agro Industries. They belong to a business family engaged in the manufacture of vanaspati, refined oils, paper, potato chips, etc.Earlier, the company was engaged in trading of edible oils. In 1993, it diversified its activities and started manufacturing HDPE containers at Raipura, Punjab, for packing purposes. Commercial production of this plant commenced in Apr.93. The unit is a small-scale unit with a capacity to process 200 tpa of plastic granules. It further diversified its activities to set up a plant to manufacture 40 tpd of vanaspati and refined oils at Raipura. The company came out with a public issue of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 300 lac.During 1999-2000, the company expanded its capacity from 80 TPD to 100 TPD and the total capacity as on March,2003 was 150 TPD.The company has launched Soya Refined Oil in small packs under the brand name Gaurav and it has been well accepted in the market. It is also planning to launch new products in the near future.
