To the Members of

AMRIT BANASPATI COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of AMRIT BANASPATI COMPANY LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March , 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers the internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2016 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B ; and

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 29 (a) & 38 to the financial statements;

ii. the Company has made necessary provision in its financial statements under the applicable law or accounting standards, wherever required;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For V SAHAI TRIPATHI & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.000262N

(Adarsh Agrawal)

Partner

Membership No. 092249

Place: Noida

Date : 30th June 2016

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a phased programme of physical verification of its fixed assets which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with such programme, the management has physically verified its fixed assets during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed by them.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventories is conducted by the management at periodic intervals. The procedures followed by the company for physical verification of inventories are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification as compared to book records.

3. The Company has granted unsecured loans to companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

a) the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

b) the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are in regular time;

c) There is no amount is overdue for more than ninety days.

4. The Company has not made any transaction in respect of loans covered under section 185 of the Companies Act 2013 and in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions of the said section 186 have been duly complied.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently, the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable.

6. In accordance with the information given by the management the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above dues which were outstanding as at 31st March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date of their becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes, are as under:

Name of the Statutes Nature of dues Amount (In Rs.) Forum where dispute is pending Service Tax Demand notice of service tax on the deduction of price of the oil lost in transit from the freight amount 5,59,152 Central Excise Service Tax Appellate T ribunal (CESTAT) at New Delhi

8. The Company has not any defaulted during the year, in repayment of any loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has raised term loans. The aforesaid term loans were applied for the purposes for which they are raised.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or no fraud by the Companys officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. The Company has paid managerial remuneration as per provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

12. The Company is not the Nidhi Company and hence clause 3 (xii) is not applicable.

13. The transactions with the related parties made by the Company are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence clause 3 (xiv) is not applicable.

15. During the year, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence clause 3 (xv) is not applicable.

16. The Company is not required to register under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 2 (f) under the heading of Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AMRIT BANASPATI COMPANY LIMITED (the Company) as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal policies & procedures, accounting records and essential components on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company as per Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the Companys internal policies & procedures and accounting records and implementation of essential components on the internal controls over financial reporting.