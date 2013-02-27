iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Peer Comparison

147.25
(-0.30%)
Feb 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

AMRIT BANASPATI COMPANY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

664.5

62.4284,482.625291.451,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,853.1

67.4667,106.61308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

267.75

33.3635,123.81325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

340.6

30.745,156.6465.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

469.8

390.341,289.03-1.02074.6110.36

