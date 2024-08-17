Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Summary

Amrit Enterprises was incorporated in Mar.85 as a public limited company. It was promoted by N K Bajaj, D K Khaitan, J K Khaitan and Pavan Khaitan, the promoters of Amrit Banaspati Company and Amrit Agro Industries. They belong to a business family engaged in the manufacture of vanaspati, refined oils, paper, potato chips, etc.Earlier, the company was engaged in trading of edible oils. In 1993, it diversified its activities and started manufacturing HDPE containers at Raipura, Punjab, for packing purposes. Commercial production of this plant commenced in Apr.93. The unit is a small-scale unit with a capacity to process 200 tpa of plastic granules. It further diversified its activities to set up a plant to manufacture 40 tpd of vanaspati and refined oils at Raipura. The company came out with a public issue of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 300 lac.During 1999-2000, the company expanded its capacity from 80 TPD to 100 TPD and the total capacity as on March,2003 was 150 TPD.The company has launched Soya Refined Oil in small packs under the brand name Gaurav and it has been well accepted in the market. It is also planning to launch new products in the near future.