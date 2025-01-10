Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.89
2.92
2.92
2.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
285.6
287.85
262.2
212.64
Net Worth
288.49
290.77
265.12
215.56
Minority Interest
Debt
1.73
0.91
0.88
1.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.98
1.77
1.7
1.8
Total Liabilities
293.2
293.45
267.7
218.7
Fixed Assets
51.92
50.03
45.79
24.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
5.17
12.88
17.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.16
6.02
5.34
5.23
Networking Capital
208.46
161.92
115.95
31.48
Inventories
28.9
28.83
26
17.46
Inventory Days
19.14
Sundry Debtors
47.89
33.02
38.26
17.66
Debtor Days
19.36
Other Current Assets
208.33
170.48
135.55
53.73
Sundry Creditors
-56.08
-47.6
-62.73
-41.05
Creditor Days
45.01
Other Current Liabilities
-20.58
-22.81
-21.13
-16.32
Cash
26.61
70.32
87.75
139.32
Total Assets
293.19
293.46
267.71
218.7
